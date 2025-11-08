Tuxedo InfinityBook Max 15 Linux laptop offers desktop-grade power

Tuxedo designs and builds Linux computers. The InfinityBook Max 15 is the German firm’s newest Linux laptop, and it arrives with Wayland as the standard graphics system, even on models that use Nvidia GPUs.

The new laptop is the company’s third model to use Wayland by default, following the Polaris 15 Gen5 and Gemini 17 Gen3, which both faced issues running X11 under Ubuntu and Tuxedo OS.

Under Wayland, the InfinityBook Max 15 starts on the integrated GPU, and users can run applications on the dedicated Nvidia GPU via the dgpu-run command.

X11 compatibility is still being improved, Tuxedo says, with updates expected later through Ubuntu and X11 itself. For now the laptop offers a stable Wayland setup without the display and switching issues found in earlier builds.

InfinityBook Max 15

The InfinityBook Max 15 is a thin, lightweight laptop with an aluminum chassis that keeps the weight under 2kg. Inside, it pairs AMD Ryzen AI processors with Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics to deliver balanced performance for demanding applications.

Processor options include AMD’s Ryzen AI 7 and AI 9 chips, providing between 8 and 12 cores. The built-in NPU delivers on-device AI processing

Buyers can choose between an RTX 5060 or RTX 5070 GPU, with adjustable power profiles via the Tuxedo Control Center to control performance, fan noise, and temperature.

The laptop’s 15.3-inch display has a 16:10 aspect ratio, 2560 x 1600 resolution, 300Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of brightness. A physical webcam shutter provides added privacy, and rear-facing ports help keep cables organized when working at a desk.

There are two RAM slots supporting up to 128GB DDR5 and two NVMe SSD bays allowing up to 8TB of PCIe 4.0 storage. Connectivity includes two USB-C ports with USB4, two HDMI 2.1 ports, Mini DisplayPort, LAN, a full-size card reader, and multiple USB-A ports.

The system can drive up to five external monitors simultaneously, which is impressive.

The InfinityBook Max 15 ships with Tuxedo OS or Ubuntu 24.04, offering full Linux driver support and optional Windows installation. Prices start at around €1,689 and you can order it here.

