Microsoft is updating Windows 11’s Snipping Tool with option to add text to screenshots

Over the last few years, Microsoft has gradually evolved the Snipping Tool from a simple screen-grabbing tool into something which is much more advanced and sophisticated than anyone could have first imagined.

Having added features such as the ability to create video, grab text from images using OCR, the company is now adding new text options to the app. While not officially available – or even announced – new capabilities have been spotted in the app that show how Microsoft is developing this increasingly essential tool.

While the addition of text capabilities may not seem particularly groundbreaking, it shows how Microsoft is gradually transforming the Snipping Tool app into something that is ever-more useful. Gone are the days of having to use one app to capture a screenshot and then another – or more than one more – app to perform edits. While still limited when compared to fully fledged image editing apps, Snipping Tool is constantly gaining more tools that mean it can be used on its own without the need to switch between apps in order to get things done.

It will perhaps come as no surprise that the latest unannounced feature was discovered by PhantomOfEarth. They shared their findings on X, with a video showing off how the new feature looks and works:

Windows 11's Snipping Tool is finally getting the ability to insert text when editing screenshots! Here's a look at the feature: pic.twitter.com/IbVdWBddy7 — phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth) November 9, 2025

As the text capabilities are yet to be talked about by Microsoft, it Is hard to say how the company sees the feature being used. It is something that lends itself to simple annotations, but it could also be used for something rather more creative such as producing posters or memes.

Windows Insiders will undoubtedly be the first to go hands on with these new tools, but there is no word on quite when this will be. But given Microsoft’s speed of development in recent times, it is unlikely to be long before it is unleashed on Insiders and then made generally available.