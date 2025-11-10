Ookla brings its Speedtest expertise to a handheld diagnostic device

Ookla has unveiled Speedtest Pulse, a new diagnostic device aimed at solving the long-standing “Wi-Fi blame game.” The technology is designed to help ISPs and enterprise IT teams accurately identify whether connectivity issues stem from the network, the router, or the device itself.

Speedtest Pulse is described as a smartphone-based tool that puts two decades of Ookla’s connectivity expertise into the hands of field technicians.

The device offers precise network validation and troubleshooting capabilities without relying on costly or complex systems. According to Stephen Bye, President and CEO of Ookla, “Technicians have been forced to choose between overly simple apps and cost-prohibitive expert systems. Speedtest Pulse is the solution the industry has been waiting for. We're putting the same advanced expertise trusted by 90 percent of the Fortune 500 directly into the hands of every technician, giving them a powerful tool to validate in-home Wi-Fi quality, solve problems on the spot, and improve customer experience.”

Speedtest Pulse modes

The device introduces two diagnostic modes: Active Pulse and Continuous Pulse. Active Pulse allows technicians to instantly identify whether connectivity problems originate from the internet service, the local Wi-Fi network, or a specific client device. This test produces a detailed network performance report that serves both as proof of installation quality and as a reference for future troubleshooting.

Continuous Pulse, which is expected to be made available at some point next year, will allow ongoing monitoring to detect intermittent or hard-to-reproduce issues. By running continuously in the background, this mode will gather data over time, helping identify performance degradation or instability before it becomes noticeable to end users.

According to Anssi Tauriainen, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Ookla, “Technicians regularly tell us that their tools gave them a flood of raw data with no recommendations for identifying and solving network challenges. We built Speedtest Pulse to be the expert in their pocket, translating complex RF data and throughput metrics into actionable recommendations that will empower every technician to solve the right problem correctly the first time.”

Speedtest Pulse integrates with Ookla’s extensive network of more than 15,000 servers, promising accurate and reliable testing under real-world conditions. It also connects automatically with Speedtest Insights for centralized performance tracking and can be built in into existing management systems.

You can find out more about the new device here.

What do you think about Speedtest Pulse? Let us know in the comments.