Ookla brings its Speedtest expertise to a handheld diagnostic device

No Comments
Speedtest Pulse

Ookla has unveiled Speedtest Pulse, a new diagnostic device aimed at solving the long-standing “Wi-Fi blame game.” The technology is designed to help ISPs and enterprise IT teams accurately identify whether connectivity issues stem from the network, the router, or the device itself.

Speedtest Pulse is described as a smartphone-based tool that puts two decades of Ookla’s connectivity expertise into the hands of field technicians.

SEE ALSO: LinkedIn says personal networks are trusted more than AI or search

The device offers precise network validation and troubleshooting capabilities without relying on costly or complex systems. According to Stephen Bye, President and CEO of Ookla, “Technicians have been forced to choose between overly simple apps and cost-prohibitive expert systems. Speedtest Pulse is the solution the industry has been waiting for. We're putting the same advanced expertise trusted by 90 percent of the Fortune 500 directly into the hands of every technician, giving them a powerful tool to validate in-home Wi-Fi quality, solve problems on the spot, and improve customer experience.”

Speedtest Pulse modes

The device introduces two diagnostic modes: Active Pulse and Continuous Pulse. Active Pulse allows technicians to instantly identify whether connectivity problems originate from the internet service, the local Wi-Fi network, or a specific client device. This test produces a detailed network performance report that serves both as proof of installation quality and as a reference for future troubleshooting.

Continuous Pulse, which is expected to be made available at some point next year, will allow ongoing monitoring to detect intermittent or hard-to-reproduce issues. By running continuously in the background, this mode will gather data over time, helping identify performance degradation or instability before it becomes noticeable to end users.

According to Anssi Tauriainen, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Ookla, “Technicians regularly tell us that their tools gave them a flood of raw data with no recommendations for identifying and solving network challenges. We built Speedtest Pulse to be the expert in their pocket, translating complex RF data and throughput metrics into actionable recommendations that will empower every technician to solve the right problem correctly the first time.”

Speedtest Pulse integrates with Ookla’s extensive network of more than 15,000 servers, promising accurate and reliable testing under real-world conditions. It also connects automatically with Speedtest Insights for centralized performance tracking and can be built in into existing management systems.

You can find out more about the new device here.

What do you think about Speedtest Pulse? Let us know in the comments.

Tags: , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Ookla brings its Speedtest expertise to a handheld diagnostic device

Microsoft is updating Windows 11’s Snipping Tool with option to add text to screenshots

New hardened images set to improve container security

Apple bows to Chinese pressure to remove queer dating apps from its App Store

Companies forced to make financial changes after a cyberattack

Would you swap personal information for a bargain?

Why it's time to ditch the VPN and embrace RPAM for secure remote work [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft is making every PC an AI PC with new Hey Copilot voice command

15 Comments

Apple, predictably, thinks Windows 10 users should move to macOS – here’s why

15 Comments

Microsoft says Windows update may have caused login problems

4 Comments

Mozilla commits to updating Firefox on Windows 10

3 Comments

PowerToys update throws users into mode switching confusion

3 Comments

Microsoft is changing the naming schema for Windows 11 updates

3 Comments

Microsoft releases emergency update for Windows 11 after breaking the Windows Recovery Environment

2 Comments

Windows 10 Consumer Extended Security Updates slide into the Microsoft Store

2 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.