AiPaper Reader is an AI E Ink device for focused reading

Viwoods has introduced the AiPaper Reader, a 138g Android 16-powered e-reader that adds on-page AI assistance. The compact device lets readers verify terms, translate passages, or summarize figures directly within text. Viwoods thinks this will be of particular use to professional and academic users who read for long stretches or while traveling.

AiPaper Reader keeps answers beside the text rather than diverting users to another app or browser. Its 6.13-inch 300ppi E Ink Carta 1300 display features a low-reflectance layer and adjustable front light for comfortable reading in different environments.

The device is 6.7mm thick and includes physical page-turn buttons. A dedicated AI key, located near the bottom right corner, records up to 15 seconds of voice input for quick questions. It supports Wi-Fi 2.4G/5.0G and 4G connections.

Viwoods says the AI operates directly in the reading view, where users can select a paragraph, image, or code block and hold the AI key to speak or type a prompt. The answer then appears alongside the chosen text, offering explanations, summaries, or translations in plain English.

Users can save any interaction to the Knowledge Base, which stores both the excerpt and AI response for future reference. The saved material retains the original context, allowing citations or exports into personal study notes.

“AiPaper Reader is a pocket E Ink reader with on page smart Q and A. It answers beside the text, so long documents are easier to grasp and turn into usable notes. We designed the workflow to keep the page primary and bring assistance only when invited,” said Neil, product lead at Viwoods.

“AiPaper Reader summarizes, translates, and searches in place, then carries that clarity into notes and briefs. Each clarification keeps a reference to the selected passage so it can be reused with confidence,” said Shell, director of marketing at Viwoods.

The device's AI can also analyze screenshots. By tapping a floating window, users can capture an area, crop it, and request summaries, translations, or comparisons, all of which remain linked to the cited section. The Knowledge Base allows entries to be organized by title or date, renamed, or shared across devices.

AiPaper Reader (monochrome) is priced at $279 and available now through the Viwoods site.

