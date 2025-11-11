Apple announces iPhone Pocket, a knitted pouch for carrying your mobile

Apple has joined forces with ISSEY MIYAKE to create a new way for iPhone owners to carry and protect their smartphone. The iPhone Pocket is a sash-style 3D-knitted pocket which is available in a rainbow spectrum of colors.

This is not the first time the iPhone-maker has collaborated in this way, and the result this time around is a versatile phone sling that can be worn or carried in a variety of ways. There are two different styles to choose from, but potential buyers may baulk at the price.

Although this is a holster that bears the name iPhone Pocket, even Apple concedes that it can be used to carry “all pocketable items”. The company saya that the designis inspired by the concept of “a piece of cloth”, saying that is has a “singular 3D-knitted construction”.

The company goes on to say:

iPhone Pocket features a ribbed open structure with the qualities of the original pleats by ISSEY MIYAKE. Born from the idea of creating an additional pocket, its understated design fully encloses iPhone, expanding to fit more of a user’s everyday items. When stretched, the open textile subtly reveals its contents and allows users to peek at their iPhone display. iPhone Pocket can be worn in a variety of ways — handheld, tied onto bags, or worn directly on the body. Featuring a playful color palette, the short strap design is available in eight colors, and the long strap design in three colors.

Speaking about the collaboration, Molly Anderson, Apple’s vice president of Industrial Design, says:

Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE share a design approach that celebrates craftsmanship, simplicity, and delight. This clever extra pocket exemplifies those ideas and is a natural accompaniment to our products. The color palette of iPhone Pocket was intentionally designed to mix and match with all our iPhone models and colors — allowing users to create their own personalized combination. Its recognizable silhouette offers a beautiful new way to carry your iPhone, AirPods, and favorite everyday items.

Yoshiyuki Miyamae, design director of MIYAKE DESIGN STUDIO says:

The design of iPhone Pocket speaks to the bond between iPhone and its user, while keeping in mind that an Apple product is designed to be universal in aesthetic and versatile in use. iPhone Pocket explores the concept of ‘the joy of wearing iPhone in your own way.’ The simplicity of its design echoes what we practice at ISSEY MIYAKE — the idea of leaving things less defined to allow for possibilities and personal interpretation.

Apple says that the iPhone Pocket will be available from Friday, November 14, it will be available at select Apple Store locations and on apple.com in France, Greater China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and the US.

As for the pricing, the two designs have different price tags attached to them:

iPhone Pocket is a limited-edition release. The short strap design is available in lemon, mandarin, purple, pink, peacock, sapphire, cinnamon, and black; the long strap design is available in sapphire, cinnamon, and black. iPhone Pocket in the short strap design retails at $149.95 (US), and the long strap design at $229.95 (US).

More details are available here.