MX Linux 25 'Infinity' arrives with a cleaner look and easier installation

MX Linux 25 “Infinity” has been released and offers a major update for the Debian-based distribution known for stability and usability. The cooperative project between the antiX and former MEPIS communities offers editions based on Xfce, KDE Plasma, and Fluxbox desktops and is built on Debian 13 “Trixie” with MX’s repositories included.

All core releases now include systemd by default, a shift from the project’s long history with sysVinit. Any users who prefer the older initialization system can still download alternative sysVinit editions. The developers say this change improves compatibility with modern Debian packages and simplifies maintenance going forward.

The new version introduces several updated components. Xfce moves to version 4.20, KDE Plasma to 6.3.6, and Fluxbox remains at 1.3.7. Most installation images use the Debian 6.12.48 kernel, while the Xfce “AHS” (Advanced Hardware Support) variants ship with the Liquorix 6.16 kernel for newer hardware.

The antiX live system has also been tweaks to work better with systemd, although the sysVinit editions are reportedly still better suited for users who rely on the live environment as their main installation.

MX Tools, the suite of configuration utilities, has been migrated to Qt6. The former apt-notifier has been replaced with mx-updater, which includes options to use either the traditional apt backend or nala.

MX Linux 25 'Infinity' installer

The installer now provides a “replace existing Linux install” function, designed to help users reinstall the system while keeping their home folders intact. It also adds support for 64-bit UEFI Secure Boot when used with a signed Debian kernel.

MX Cleanup can now remove unused dkms drivers and extra manual pages for unneeded languages. Fluxbox features new panel and menu configurations, plus rofi integration updates. Audacious replaces Deadbeef as the audio player.

On the KDE edition, Qimgv replaces Gwenview, and Wayland is the default session, with X11 available at login. Xfce receives configuration refinements and swaps File Roller for Engrampa as the default archive manager.

The release also includes new artwork, themes, translations, and many under-the-hood fixes. Users of MX 23 are advised to view the migration guide at the MX Linux website before upgrading.

You can download MX Linux 25 using the links below:

Xfce

KDE

Fluxbox

