SomniPods 3 AI-powered earbuds aim to improve sleep quality through monitoring and sound control

Fitnexa has announced SomniPods 3 ultra-light earbuds developed for sleep use. They combine active noise canceling, sleep tracking, and app-based analysis to help users monitor and adjust their sleep patterns.

SomniPods 3 features a dual-microphone hybrid active noise canceling system designed to reduce external noise by up to 42dB in Fitnexa-tested conditions. The feedforward and feedback microphones detect and counter background sounds through reverse sound waves, cutting disturbances from snoring or low-frequency hums.

Adaptive ear-leak compensation adjusts performance automatically when the ear seal shifts during movement at night.

Each earbud weighs 3.3g and measures 9.9mm in thickness. The design is intended to sit comfortably inside the ear, including for side sleepers. Fitnexa provides up to 40 fit combinations via medical-grade silicone eartips, allowing users to adjust size and shape for a stable and comfortable fit.

SomniPods 3 sensors

The earbuds include sensors that track sleep duration, posture, and estimated sleep stages. Data is displayed in the Fitnexa App with a daily Sleep Score and trend summaries over time. The system’s AI Sleep Coach analyzes this data to offer routine adjustments and feedback to help users get better sleep.

SomniPods 3 can play white noise or soundscapes at night to mask unwanted sounds. During the day, it functions as a standard audio device with a 10-band equalizer for adjusting playback.

Battery life reaches up to 12 hours in Sleep Mode or 6.5 hours with noise canceling active. The charging case extends total use to around 48 hours. An Auto Stop function pauses playback when sleep detection indicates the user has fallen asleep.

Fitnexa SomniPods 3 is available for a limited-time launch price of $129.99 (regular price $189.99) and comes with a three-month Fitnexa Membership that unlocks additional analysis and coaching features in the app. Shipping begins in November 2025 across selected regions, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.

What do you think about Fitnexa’s SomniPods 3? Let us know in the comments.

