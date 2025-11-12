Avast launches Scam Guardian for smartphones and tablets

Avast has introduced Scam Guardian and Scam Guardian Pro for mobile devices, expanding its AI-driven scam protection from desktop to smartphones and tablets. The new tools, part of Avast Mobile Security and Avast Premium Mobile Security, aim to address the rising wave of scam and social engineering attacks on mobile platforms.

Avast, part of Gen, said that over 80 percent of mobile threats blocked by Gen Threat Labs this year were scams. In fact, on average, four mobile scam attempts are stopped every second. Scam Guardian and its Pro version extend Avast's existing protection ecosystem to mobile users on Android and iOS.

“Scams don't shout anymore -- they whisper,” said Leena Elias, Chief Product Officer at Gen. “They sound like a normal phone call, look like a text about a parcel you're expecting, or an email from someone you trust. They blend into the rhythm of everyday life -- across the same inboxes, web pages, and calls you rely on to stay connected. Avast Scam Guardian Pro works proactively to block scam calls before they ring, and flags suspicious texts and emails before they reach you. It's like having a second sense for safety, built right into your phone.”

Scam Guardian and Scam Guardian Pro

Scam Guardian Pro, included with Avast Premium Mobile Security, offers a series of AI-based features, including Call Guard, which automatically blocks scam calls or labels them to help users decide whether to answer, and Email Guard which uses contextual AI to interpret language and meaning in emails, identifying scams that may evade traditional filters. SMS Guard focuses on detecting text message scams designed to imitate trusted contacts or companies.

The standard Scam Guardian, which is free as part of Avast Mobile Security, includes tools that combine real-time advice with automated protection. Avast Assistant acts as an on-demand cyber safety resource that allows users to submit suspicious texts, websites, or screenshots for instant feedback, and Web Guard compares visited sites against a large database of known dangerous URLs, aiming to prevent users from landing on fraudulent pages.

Scam Guardian and Scam Guardian Pro will launch first in France and Germany, with plans to expand to other regions "soon".

