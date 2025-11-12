Google is enhancing Gmail with new organizational labels

For anyone embedded in the Google ecosystem, Gmail is indispensable. The search giant’s email tool has an extraordinarily large userbase, and Google continues to find new ways to make it more useful. The focus of so much of the company’s efforts have been AI-related in recent times, so it is refreshing to see that other options have not been completely abandoned.

With email communication now the default for pretty much everything, it is little wonder that inboxes are chaotic explosions. And it is with a simple change that Google is looking to make it easier to manage your emails with as little effort as possible.

Whether you are someone who strives for inbox zero – even though this is an idea that really should have died quite some time ago – or you prefer to use your inbox as a massive dumping ground, you can benefit from using labels.

You are, of course, free to create labels of your own for organizational purposes, but Gmail has long-included a number of built-in, pre-defined ones for easy sorting. Now new labels are on the way.

As spotted by Android Authority, Google is looking to bring at least two new built-in labels to Gmail – namely Bills and Travel. These are not yet live in the mobile app or on the web site, but screenshots have been extracted to prove this line of development.

As these are labels that are currently hidden away, it is not clear when they could be made available for everyone to use.

What is worth remembering about these built-in labels is that they are more than just labels – they are used as filters and are automatically applied to messages to help with automated organization. Just as Gmail already does with other labels – such as Spam, Purchases, and more – Bills and Travel will be applied to those messages determined by Google to fit into these categories. This should make it easier to quickly locate all of your bills and emails relating to travel plans without necessarily having to conduct a search.