More than half of IT leaders lack resources despite increasing budgets

Although 74 percent of IT leaders expect budgets to rise in 2026 more than half say they still lack the internal resources to fix issues quickly or drive innovation.

A new report from DataStrike also finds 60 percent of organizations now rely on MSPs to manage data infrastructure, more than double the rate reported last year. This highlights a growing dependence on external expertise as teams tackle modernization and technical debt.

The study, based on insights from nearly 280 IT leaders across industries, shows that while cloud adoption has become standard, many organizations are grappling with what comes next and are turning their attention to optimizing existing systems, strengthening data strategies, and preparing infrastructure for the growing influence of AI.

“It’s clear that IT teams have moved beyond the question of whether to adopt the cloud,” says Rob Brown, president and COO of DataStrike. “Their focus now is on how to modernize, manage costs, and build a data strategy that supports the next generation of innovation. They’re also reassessing resources, engaging MSPs to manage data infrastructure, and adopting open-source databases like PostgreSQL to streamline operations and reduce reliance on expensive proprietary systems.”

Modernizing legacy systems (46 percent) and managing technical debt (33 percent) are seen as the biggest challenges for 2026, replacing last year’s concerns about tool sprawl and slow technology adoption. 61 percent identify developing a data strategy as their top priority, emphasizing the growing recognition that a strong data foundation is essential for realizing value from AI investments.

A combination of internal expertise, managed services, and fractional support is emerging as the most effective model for sustaining performance while driving long-term growth. Nearly three-quarters are interested in outsourcing database infrastructure management, and 83 percent would consider alternative providers to close skills gaps and reduce costs.

The full 2026 Data Infrastructure Survey Report is available from the DataStrike site.

Image credit: Cheryl Casey/Dreamstime.com