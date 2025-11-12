New year, new Microsoft OS -- the stunning Windows 26 is everything Windows 12 should be
Every so often, we get hints about Windows 12, but Microsoft has yet to announce it. Now that the tech giant is only officially supporting one Windows OS, perhaps that will change.
But as 2025 draws to a close, and with a new year on the horizon, it’s time to look forward to fresh beginnings and groundbreaking innovations. It’s time for a new Microsoft operating system. Let me introduce you to Windows 26.
SEE ALSO:
- This updated Windows 11 clone is Linux underneath and makes your old PC run faster -- get it now
- Forget Tiny11, Nano11 takes Windows 11 debloating to the next level
- RIP Windows 10 -- Winux 'W10EOL' is the Windows 11 clone that runs on Linux and makes your old PC feel new again
- With Windows 10 support ending soon, Zorin OS 18 Beta arrives as the ultimate alternative to Windows 11
Prolific concept creator AR 4789 has produced a number of videos over the years showcasing his vision for future Microsoft operating systems, including updated versions of Windows XP, Windows 7 and Windows 10, as well as what a future Windows 12 might look like.
Enter Windows 26
His latest creation is a new video for the new year, showcasing what he’s calling -- naturally enough -- Windows 26.
Unlike many of AR 4789’s other concept videos, this one doesn’t start by showing the OS being installed. Instead, it jumps straight into the action, showing off a smart, consistent, and friendly design, with features like floating widgets, an AI-powered search bar, new customization options, auto dark mode, and smarter Copilot.
Watch the full video here and share your thoughts on it in the comments section below.
What features would you like to see in Microsoft’s next OS?