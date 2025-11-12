OWC expands Thunderbolt 5 range with StudioStack and Mercury Helios 5S

Other World Computing has added two new products to its Thunderbolt 5 lineup with the launch of the OWC Mercury Helios 5S and OWC StudioStack. Both devices are designed to provide professionals with faster data transfer, expanded connectivity, and flexible upgrade options across Mac and PC.

The OWC Mercury Helios 5S introduces workstation-class PCIe card functionality to small computers like notebooks and mini PCs. It connects through Thunderbolt or USB4 and supports a full-size PCIe 4.0 x4 card slot for video capture, high-speed networking, or audio interfaces. It delivers up to 6000MB/s of bandwidth for simultaneous data read and write operations.

In addition to PCIe expansion, the Helios 5S provides three Thunderbolt 5 ports with 15W power delivery per port and comes with a Thunderbolt 5 cable and power cord retainer. It features a quiet aluminum enclosure and cooling system, with tool-free installation for cards.

OWC StudioStack

The OWC StudioStack is a stackable hybrid storage hub built for Mac Studio and Mac mini systems. It combines SSD and HDD storage in a single aluminum enclosure, offering up to 8TB of NVMe SSD capacity and up to 24TB of hard drive storage. The device reportedly delivers real-world speeds of up to 6302MB/s and includes three Thunderbolt 5 ports and three USB-A ports for connecting drives, displays, and accessories.

It also supports Thunderbolt 4, USB4, and Thunderbolt 3 systems, and is crafted from aircraft-grade aluminum for durability and efficient cooling. StudioStack includes a smart adaptive fan designed to run quietly and only when needed, and its modular design will allow users to upgrade components over time.

“OWC continues to set the pace for Thunderbolt innovation,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO of Other World Computing. “With StudioStack and Mercury Helios 5S, we’re giving creatives, business professionals, and even hobbyists the tools to not only push performance further, but also expand what’s possible in how they imagine, invent, collaborate, and bring their ideas to life.”

He added, “These new solutions join OWC’s already robust lineup of the most innovative and trusted Thunderbolt 5 offerings, cementing OWC’s position as the go-to source for high-speed, high-reliability expansion and connectivity.”

The OWC StudioStack and Mercury Helios 5S are available for pre-order now, both priced starting at $329.99.

What do you think about OWC’s latest Thunderbolt 5 devices? Let us know in the comments.