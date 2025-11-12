Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 5

Windows 11 remains familiar territory for many users, but it continues to frustrate those dealing with sluggish performance and high system demands on older machines. Frequent updates often fix some problems while introducing others, leaving users searching for an alternative. For those ready to move away from Windows, there's Nitrux Linux 5.

After a long wait, the latest version of the Debian-based Linux distribution has arrived, bringing with it a wealth of changes and improvements. Top of the list is the Hyprland desktop which replaces KDE Plasma.

SEE ALSO:

“As announced back in June, Nitrux no longer uses the KDE Plasma Desktop,” the development team explains. “The transition took more than a few weeks -- it wasn’t just a matter of installation. There was extensive configuration, plenty of documentation to study, but it’s all done, and we finally got there.”

The move to Hyprland gives Nitrux a new look and feel, replacing its previous desktop with a faster, more flexible workspace. It is designed to be clean, responsive, and easy to customize.

New in Nitrux 5.0.0

Alongside the new desktop, Nitrux 5 includes updated core software, improved performance, and changes that make the system easier to manage over time.

Features such as NX Overlayroot and the updated Nitrux Update Tool System are designed to keep the system stable, make backups simpler, and ensure updates do not interrupt everyday use.

The release also includes a refreshed set of interface tools, offering a tidier bar, a new dock, easier notifications, and better handling of screen settings. At the same time, older components that no longer fit the direction of the project have been stripped out to keep the OS lightweight and more consistent.

Nitrux keeps its focus on modern hardware, adding support for newer Nvidia drivers and including performance-tuned kernels for users who want extra speed and smoother response times. You can download Nitrux 5.0.0 here.

What do you think about Nitrux Linux 5’s new direction? Let us know in the comments.