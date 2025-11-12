The first Extended Security Update for Windows 10 is here

The end has been nigh for Windows 10 for what feels like an eternity, but Microsoft finally pulled the plug on mainstream support last month. After a confused period of communication and a few niggles, the company has now released the first Extended Security Update for the operating system.

With the release of the KB5068781 update, Microsoft is now only addressing problems with Windows 10. With the ESU program now in operation, no new features should be expected.

The update is available for Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021 as well as Applies to: Windows 10, version 22H2, and there are no surprises to be found here. If you were hoping that Microsoft had been bluffing about Extended Security Updates focusing on anything other than security, this update will confirm what the company has been saying all along.

The fixes included in the KB5068781 update are very limited. In fact, the only named change addresses a problem with an erroneous message about the ESU program itself. In the release notes for the update, Microsoft says:

This security update includes fixes and quality improvements that are part of the following updates: October 14, 2025—KB 5066791 (OS Builds 19044.6456 and 19045.6456) The following is a summary of the issues that this update addresses when you install this update. If there are new features, it lists them as well. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change we are documenting. [Update (known issue)] Fixed: After installing the October 14, 2025 Windows update (KB5066791), the message, "Your version of Windows has reached the end of support", might incorrectly display in the Windows Update Settings page. To view the page, click Start > Settings > Windows Update. If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.

So while this update is far from being an exciting one, it is what we should expect from future Windows 10 updates – there will be problems fixed, but nothing more. This is the new normal for anyone who, for whatever reason, is choosing to stick with Windows 10 rather than upgrading to Windows 11 as Microsoft would prefer.

Image credit: Aksitaykut / Dreamstime.com