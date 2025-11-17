Google to use Android developer verification to allow safe app sideloading

1 Comment
Android developer verification

Like Apple, Google has gradually made it more difficult to install apps from outside its own store. But the company is aware that neither users nor developers necessarily want to be tied to just the Play Store – this is why it has come up with the Android developer verification program.

The idea is that Google will check and verify developers so the users know they can be trusted. Now the company has an update based on early feedback it has received.

The premise of the verification program is safety and security, but this means there are cutbacks and compromises. As such, Google has a couple of important things to say, each applying to different user types:

Supporting students and hobbyists

We heard from developers who were concerned about the barrier to entry when building apps intended only for a small group, like family or friends. We are using your input to shape a dedicated account type for students and hobbyists. This will allow you to distribute your creations to a limited number of devices without going through the full verification requirements.

Empowering experienced users

While security is crucial, we’ve also heard from developers and power users who have a higher risk tolerance and want the ability to download unverified apps.

Based on this feedback and our ongoing conversations with the community, we are building a new advanced flow that allows experienced users to accept the risks of installing software that isn't verified. We are designing this flow specifically to resist coercion, ensuring that users aren't tricked into bypassing these safety checks while under pressure from a scammer. It will also include clear warnings to ensure users fully understand the risks involved, but ultimately, it puts the choice in their hands. We are gathering early feedback on the design of this feature now and will share more details in the coming months. 

The company has shared a video that provides more information about the new Android Developer Console experience:

More information is available for developers here.

Google says:

We’re excited to start inviting developers to the early access for developer verification in Android Developer Console for developers that distribute exclusively outside of Play, and will share invites to the Play Console experience soon for Play developers. We are looking forward to your questions and feedback on streamlining the experience for all developers.

Tags: , , , , ,
1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google to use Android developer verification to allow safe app sideloading

Apple Digital ID is a passport-based identity document on iPhone and Apple Watch

diVine is Vine back from the dead, thanks (in part) to Jack Dorsey

What do you need more -- a chief AI officer or better data? [Q&A]

Google will now warn about battery-hungry Android apps

Modern workforce integration -- why AI agents need the same oversight as their human counterparts [Q&A]

Mobile threats increase ahead of holiday shopping season

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 5

6 Comments

Apple bows to Chinese pressure to remove queer dating apps from its App Store

5 Comments

Microsoft says Windows update may have caused login problems

4 Comments

New year, new Microsoft OS -- the stunning Windows 26 is everything Windows 12 should be

4 Comments

PowerToys update throws users into mode switching confusion

3 Comments

Microsoft is changing the naming schema for Windows 11 updates

3 Comments

Update PowerToys to kill the annoying theme changing bug

2 Comments

A blast from the past! DivX turns 25 and looks back on its digital video legacy

2 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.