Google to use Android developer verification to allow safe app sideloading

Like Apple, Google has gradually made it more difficult to install apps from outside its own store. But the company is aware that neither users nor developers necessarily want to be tied to just the Play Store – this is why it has come up with the Android developer verification program.

The idea is that Google will check and verify developers so the users know they can be trusted. Now the company has an update based on early feedback it has received.

The premise of the verification program is safety and security, but this means there are cutbacks and compromises. As such, Google has a couple of important things to say, each applying to different user types:

Supporting students and hobbyists We heard from developers who were concerned about the barrier to entry when building apps intended only for a small group, like family or friends. We are using your input to shape a dedicated account type for students and hobbyists. This will allow you to distribute your creations to a limited number of devices without going through the full verification requirements. Empowering experienced users While security is crucial, we’ve also heard from developers and power users who have a higher risk tolerance and want the ability to download unverified apps. Based on this feedback and our ongoing conversations with the community, we are building a new advanced flow that allows experienced users to accept the risks of installing software that isn't verified. We are designing this flow specifically to resist coercion, ensuring that users aren't tricked into bypassing these safety checks while under pressure from a scammer. It will also include clear warnings to ensure users fully understand the risks involved, but ultimately, it puts the choice in their hands. We are gathering early feedback on the design of this feature now and will share more details in the coming months.

The company has shared a video that provides more information about the new Android Developer Console experience:

More information is available for developers here.

