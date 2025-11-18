Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 18 launches with Safe Folder and wider malware protection

1 Comment
Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 18

IObit released Advanced SystemCare 19 back in October, and it's now launching Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 18. The version numbers may look out of order, but that's because the two products are actually quite different. While Advanced SystemCare 19 focuses on cleanup and performance, Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 18 includes full antivirus protection.

The biggest addition to the new software is Safe Folder, a feature that allows users to place sensitive files behind a protective barrier. This folder blocks unauthorized access, which includes potential ransomware attempts. The antivirus database has also been expanded and targets a broader mix of malware to reduce the number of threats that reach a system.

The Surfing Protection Database has been expanded to cover more malicious sites and more intrusive advertising too. Harmful links and misleading pages can be filtered before they load, expanding the suite's web safety features.

Startup Optimization watches a wider set of background items and can cut the time it takes for Windows to become responsive.

Junk File Clean clears temporary data from more apps, including Microsoft Store software, which often stores files in multiple locations. Privacy Sweep removes additional traces from apps and browsers and masks more data points that can be used to follow a user’s activity.

The software updater receives support for more programs and also adds Microsoft Store apps to its list. AutoCare adjusts maintenance tasks automatically based on use, which reduces the number of manual checks needed.

10. Scanning

Bing Wang, Product Director at IObit, said, “Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 18 represents our most powerful all in one solution yet. We recognize that users today need bulletproof protection against evolving malware while expecting flawless PC performance. By introducing the Safe Folder for ransomware defense and significantly expanding our Anti Virus Database, we ensure our users are completely protected and optimized, all within a beautifully redesigned UI that makes complex system maintenance easier than ever.”

Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 18 is available as a free download for every version of Windows from Vista up and costs $26 a year for one PC.

What do you think about Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 18 Let us know in the comments.

Tags: ,
1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

pi GPT turns your Raspberry Pi into an AI-managed device

Kingston launches Dual Portable SSD for cable-free storage

New detection platform built to prevent intellectual property theft

80 percent of IT leaders overestimate cybersecurity readiness

AI-driven fake shoppers target Black Friday retailers

FiiO launches new Jade Audio headphones and BR15 receiver for budget hi-fi fans

Opera and Spotify team up on new Sonic Theme for Opera One

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 5

6 Comments

Apple bows to Chinese pressure to remove queer dating apps from its App Store

5 Comments

Microsoft says Windows update may have caused login problems

4 Comments

New year, new Microsoft OS -- the stunning Windows 26 is everything Windows 12 should be

4 Comments

PowerToys update throws users into mode switching confusion

3 Comments

Microsoft is changing the naming schema for Windows 11 updates

3 Comments

Update PowerToys to kill the annoying theme changing bug

2 Comments

A blast from the past! DivX turns 25 and looks back on its digital video legacy

2 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.