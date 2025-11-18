Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 18 launches with Safe Folder and wider malware protection

IObit released Advanced SystemCare 19 back in October, and it's now launching Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 18. The version numbers may look out of order, but that's because the two products are actually quite different. While Advanced SystemCare 19 focuses on cleanup and performance, Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 18 includes full antivirus protection.

The biggest addition to the new software is Safe Folder, a feature that allows users to place sensitive files behind a protective barrier. This folder blocks unauthorized access, which includes potential ransomware attempts. The antivirus database has also been expanded and targets a broader mix of malware to reduce the number of threats that reach a system.

The Surfing Protection Database has been expanded to cover more malicious sites and more intrusive advertising too. Harmful links and misleading pages can be filtered before they load, expanding the suite's web safety features.

Startup Optimization watches a wider set of background items and can cut the time it takes for Windows to become responsive.

Junk File Clean clears temporary data from more apps, including Microsoft Store software, which often stores files in multiple locations. Privacy Sweep removes additional traces from apps and browsers and masks more data points that can be used to follow a user’s activity.

The software updater receives support for more programs and also adds Microsoft Store apps to its list. AutoCare adjusts maintenance tasks automatically based on use, which reduces the number of manual checks needed.

Bing Wang, Product Director at IObit, said, “Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 18 represents our most powerful all in one solution yet. We recognize that users today need bulletproof protection against evolving malware while expecting flawless PC performance. By introducing the Safe Folder for ransomware defense and significantly expanding our Anti Virus Database, we ensure our users are completely protected and optimized, all within a beautifully redesigned UI that makes complex system maintenance easier than ever.”

Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 18 is available as a free download for every version of Windows from Vista up and costs $26 a year for one PC.

What do you think about Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 18 Let us know in the comments.