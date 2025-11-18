FiiO launches new Jade Audio headphones and BR15 receiver for budget hi-fi fans

FiiO JT7 headphones

FiiO is adding three new products to its entry level audio line -- the Jade Audio JT7 and JT3 headphones and the BR15 desktop Bluetooth receiver, giving listeners a way to explore hi fi sound without blowing the budget.

The JT7 (pictured above) is an open back planar magnetic model developed in house by FiiO. It uses a 95 by 86 mm planar driver supported by a push pull magnetic layout. The structure places high density magnets on both sides of the diaphragm for a more even drive.

FiiO also includes what it calls the F E S design, an embossed pattern on the diaphragm that increases movement and supports stronger low frequency output. The headphone folds for storage and weighs 318g. It supports both 3.5mm and 4.4mm connections and comes with replaceable pads and a removable headband cushion. It’s priced at $119.99

The JT3 is an open back dynamic headphone the provides a wider soundstage at a budget friendly level. It uses a 50 mm driver built from a PEK and PU composite diaphragm and a CCAW voice coil.

JT3 headphones

A brass damping ring manages resonance and keeps distortion down during complex passages. The JT3 weighs 330g and includes velvet pads, aluminum magnesium grilles and dual 3.5mm connectors. That one will set you back $76.99.

Finally, there’s BR15, a desktop receiver for anyone wanting wireless audio in a hi-fi setup. Built around Qualcomm’s QCC5181 platform with support for aptX Lossless and LDAC, it offers true 24 bit R2R DAC based on precision resistor arrays.

FiiO BR15

The unit accepts Bluetooth, USB and SPDIF inputs. Outputs include two sets of RCA and one balanced XLR connection to support a variety of amplifiers and powered speakers.

A 10 band parametric EQ is available through the FiiO Control app on laptops and smartphones and BR15 includes a built in power supply and a remote control. That is priced at $199.99 and will be available to buy from December.

You can find out more about the three new products here.

What do you think about FiiO’s new audio offerings? Let us know in the comments.

