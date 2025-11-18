Kingston launches Dual Portable SSD for cable-free storage

Kingston has introduced a new Dual Portable SSD with both USB Type A and USB Type C connectors in one unit. The aim is to provide users with cable free solution to file transfers and backup across different devices.

The Dual Portable SSD resembles a long flash drive -- it's 71.85mm in length and just over 21mm wide -- with a compact metal and plastic casing. It plugs directly into either connector type, removing the need for adapters.

Storage options include 512GB, 1TB and 2TB. The largest capacity is intended for people who store big collections of photos, videos or large project files and want them available on the move.

Weighing 13g, it remains light enough for everyday carry even when paired with other portable tools. The casing is built to handle regular use and short transfers without the bulk of a traditional external SSD.

The drive supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 and delivers reported read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds up to 950MB/s when used with compatible ports. Those numbers place it above many flash based drives, although performance still depends on the host hardware and the size of the files being moved.

Dual Portable SSD compatibility

The Dual Portable SSD works with Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS and mobile platforms, although some phones and tablets may need an OTG adapter.

Operating temperatures range from 0C to 60C, and storage temperatures extend down to minus 20C and up to 85C.

Kingston includes a limited five year warranty along with access to technical support. The coverage depends on either the time period or the remaining life of the drive as measured through its management software, which tracks wear on the flash memory.

The company says it sees growing interest from people who want direct control over their data. Liny Cheliyan, Business Manager for Prosumer Flash and SSD at Kingston EMEA, said, “More and more consumers are looking to take their data into their own hands. Now with the convenience of Kingston’s Dual Portable SSD, users can do just that and easily transfer, share or backup their important files across a variety of USB A and USB C devices.”

The Dual Portable SSD is priced from £87.41.

What do you think about Kingston’s Dual Portable SSD? Let us know in the comments.