New detection platform built to prevent intellectual property theft

IP data theft

Most high-value digital assets, including source code, financial reports, strategic roadmaps, patents and proprietary research, don’t contain traditional sensitive data identifiers. As a result, they’re invisible to legacy pattern-matching tools.

This blind spot exposes organizations to intellectual property theft, insider threats, and accidental leaks through modern collaboration platforms and shadow AI tools. This is why Nightfall is today announcing the launch of AI File Classifier Detectors, a solution that uses large language models (LLMs) to classify and protect business-critical documents that traditional DLP tools can‘t see.

The solution provides instant coverage for 22 common document types and allows teams to build custom detectors using plain language prompts and example files, eliminating the need for regular expression patterns or large training sets.

By using document meaning, structure, and business context -- the same cues humans use to recognize a contract, source code repository, or business plan -- it can deliver accurate detection of unstructured IP without reliance on brittle rules or manual tagging.

Users can define new business document types on the fly using a prompt-based file classifier. For example, a lender could upload a sanitized mortgage application or describe it as ‘a home loan form with borrower income, asset, and liability fields.’ Nightfall's AI learns the structure and context to automatically generate a tailored detector with no custom rules, training data, or engineering effort required.

"The most devastating data breaches aren't credit card numbers or social security digits -- they're the theft of years of R&D, customer strategies, or source code that represents millions in competitive advantage," says Rohan Sathe, CEO and co-founder of Nightfall. "Traditional DLP tools are blind to these assets because they're designed for structured data, not business intelligence. Our AI File Classifiers finally give security teams the ability to protect what actually matters most: the unstructured intellectual property that drives business value and competitive differentiation."

Each detection includes confidence scoring and justification metadata, so teams understand why a file was flagged and can fine-tune policies to balance protection with productivity.

You can find out more on the Nightfall site.

At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

