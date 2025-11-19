Apple thinks these are the best apps of 2025

We have reached the time of year when ‘best of’ roundups become increasingly difficult to avoid. Not wanting to buck the trend, Apple has released its list of finalists for the 2025 App Store Awards.

The list is not just about apps, but also includes games. Apple says that the aim is to recognize developers’ “achievements in innovation, user experience, and cultural impact”.

The exact criteria for making the list are not revealed, but it is nothing to do with installation numbers. Apple says that it is using the list to acknowledge “the best apps and games across 12 different categories for creating exceptional experiences that inspire users to accomplish more, reimagine their daily workflows, and push creative boundaries”.

Carson Oliver, Apple’s head of App Store Worldwide, says of the 2025 edition of the list of finalists:

We’re thrilled to celebrate the App Store Award finalists, a diverse and talented group of developers from around the globe. Their commitment to excellence is an inspiration, resulting in experiences that empowered users to tap into their creativity, achieve more through technical innovations, and discover new adventures through the world of gameplay.

The list covers apps and games across various platforms and is broken into numerous categories: