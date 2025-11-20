AdGuard launched AdGuard DNS, a lightweight DNS app for Android and iOS

AdGuard DNS

AdGuard has released a mobile app for DNS-level protection on iOS and Android, offering a simple way to block ads, trackers and harmful sites via encrypted DNS. AdGuard DNS targets users who want network-level filtering while avoiding the complexity of full ad-blocking or VPN tools.

The app is easy to set up and use. After installing it, users can link a device to their AdGuard DNS account by entering a Setup ID from the dashboard or by scanning a QR code.

“DNS protection should be effortless -- something you can turn on in seconds and trust from that moment on. With the new AdGuard DNS mobile app, anyone can carry strong, private DNS in their pocket without needing advanced tools or configurations,” said Andrey Meshkov, CTO at AdGuard.

AdGuard DNS settings

The new mobile app has been designed to appeal to users who don't require more advanced tools and aren't sure how to go about setting up DNS protection manually.

The release supports DNS over HTTPS, DNS over TLS and DNS over QUIC, and on iOS it also supports the native DNS settings offered in Apple's OS. Both apps will use a local VPN profile if a VPN-based protocol is selected, and walk users through the process of enabling it.

The Setup ID and QR code system is designed to make it easy to configure several devices, allowing a family or small team to join the same DNS profile with limited technical know-how.

The new app doesn't include any other privacy or networking features -- it's solely focused on DNS.

This is the first release and AdGuard says it plans to expand the app over time, adding new features. A desktop version is also in development. You can download the new app for Android and for iOS now.

What do you think about the new AdGuard DNS mobile app? Let us know in the comments.

