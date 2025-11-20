Logitech opens its first U.S. experience store in San Francisco, with a giant MX Master 4 mouse

Logitech is preparing to open a pop-up store in San Francisco’s Union Square, giving visitors access to its latest products and a closer look at its MX line. The walk-in hub will remain open until late December.

A preview session for media and creators is planned for the first afternoon, offering early access to the layout and product stations. The store will allow Logitech to show how its MX products fit into creative and productivity workflows, and the MX Master 4 mouse is placed at the center of the experience --literally. There will be a giant version of it there for people have photographs taken with.

A public ribbon cutting is planned for the first week of December. Company representatives will speak at the event and guests will see live demonstrations from photographer and director Anthony Ghnassia and visual artist Mike V.

Both creators will talk about how the MX line supports their editing and design processes. The company also expects appearances from iJustine and photographer Evan Ranft.

Inside the space, visitors will be able to explore the products and go hands-on. There will be an area highlighting the heritage of the MX range, and showing how the series has changed over time.

Another section will feature an immersion wall that will allow guests to use the MX Master 4 to manipulate digital artwork. The wall responds with haptic feedback, giving a clearer sense of control while editing or adjusting images.

The store will also include creator stations where guests can try recent products and see how devices behave in real creative setups.

Selected items will be available for purchase and Logitech is offering free laser engraving for the MX Master 4 on select afternoons (this will be offered for mice purchased at the pop-up and for units brought in from home).

The company plans rotating events and giveaways throughout the month, adding small changes to attract repeat visitors.

The pop-up store is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11a.m. to 7p.m. PT from November 25 through December 24. For more information go to www.logitech.com/logi-experience-store.

What do you think about Logitech's new pop up store? Let us know in the comments.