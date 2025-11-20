Microsoft is adding a much-needed agenda view to the Windows 11 taskbar calendar

If you have been waiting for Microsoft to make Windows 11’s taskbar flyout calendar useful, there is not much longer to wait. At Ignite, the company has provided details of a significant change that is coming in December.

The calendar flyout that appears when clicking the taskbar clock is in line for an upgrade. Now, in addition to displaying a quick-view calendar, there will be an agenda view.

This is something that users have been asking for for quite some time, and Microsoft is finally about to deliver. Due for release in preview in December, the change transforms the calendar flyout into something far more useful by showing a chronological list of upcoming events.

Microsoft talks a little about the upcoming feature in a blog post about Ignite announcements:

Need assistance with organizing your day? Coming soon to preview in December 2025, the new Agenda view appears right in Notification Center — offering a quick-glance, chronological list of your upcoming events, seamlessly integrated with Calendar in one unified interface. Users will also be able to interact directly with the events shown in their Agenda view, such as joining a scheduled meeting or engaging with Microsoft 365 Copilot. This makes it easier to prepare for upcoming meetings and streamline your day. 

This is one of a handful of changes and additions to Windows 11 that are not related to artificial intelligence. That said, it may not be long before Microsoft decides that even this simple feature would benefit from a dose of AI.

Is this minor change one that you welcome? Is it something that feels as though it could be a productivity helper or a boost to your workflow. Share your thoughts in the comments below.

