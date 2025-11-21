Google updates Android Quick Share for compatibility with Apple AirDrop

Out of the blue, Google has announced a significant change to the Quick Share feature of Android. The company says that – on a limited number of devices – Quick Share can now be used to share files and photos from Android to iPhone thank to newly added compatibility with Apple’s AirDrop.

The strange and sudden interoperability comes as good news, but it is not clear how many Android devices will ultimately be able to take advantage of this change, or when. It is also not clear quite what prompted the move from Google, although the company has quite a lot to say about what is involved.

Talking about the change in a blog post, Google‘s Vice President of Platforms Security and Privacy, Dave Kleidermacher, says: “Technology should bring people closer together, not create walls. Being able to communicate and connect with friends and family should be easy regardless of the phone they use. That’s why Android has been building experiences that help you stay connected across platforms”.

He continues:

As part of our efforts to continue to make cross-platform communication more seamless for users, we've made Quick Share interoperable with AirDrop, allowing for two-way file sharing between Android and iOS devices, starting with the Pixel 10 Family.

And that’s the rub. The compatibility upgrade is limited – for now, at least – to Google’s own Pixel 10 devices.

In a post about the change, Google says:

When it comes to sharing moments between family and friends, what device you have shouldn’t matter — sharing should just work. But we’ve heard from many people that they want a simpler way to share files between devices. Today, we’re introducing a way for Quick Share to work with AirDrop. This makes file transfer easier between iPhones and Android devices, and starts rolling out today to the Pixel 10 family. We built this with security at its core, protecting your data with strong safeguards that were tested by independent security experts. It’s just one more way we’re bringing better compatibility that people are asking for between operating systems, following our work on RCS and unknown tracker alerts. We’re looking forward to improving the experience and expanding it to more Android devices.

The company makes much of the security which underpins the update, saying:

We built Quick Share’s interoperability support for AirDrop with the same rigorous security standards that we apply to all Google products. Our approach to security is proactive and deeply integrated into every stage of the development process. This includes: Threat Modeling: We identify and address potential security risks before they can become a problem.

We identify and address potential security risks before they can become a problem. Internal Security Design and Privacy Reviews: Our dedicated security and privacy teams thoroughly review the design to ensure it meets our high standards.

Our dedicated security and privacy teams thoroughly review the design to ensure it meets our high standards. Internal Penetration Testing: We conduct extensive in-house testing to identify and fix vulnerabilities.

If you are hoping for more from Google, there is more good news, The company is hoping to work with Apple to allow for further compatibility improvements. Google explains: