Notepad update begins rolling out to Windows Insiders

Microsoft has begun rolling out a new Notepad update to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels. The update introduces two big additions to the Windows 11 text editor: table support, and faster streaming-style output for its AI writing tools.

The update, released as version 11.2510.6.0, expands Notepad’s lightweight formatting features while also customizing how AI responses appear.

Table support is the most visible change in this new version. While it's probably not something that (m)any people were crying out for, Notepad now lets users insert and edit tables directly inside a document.

Tables can be created from the formatting toolbar or by using markdown syntax. Rows and columns can be added and removed via the right-click or Table menus.

The update also changes how Notepad displays results from its Write, Rewrite, and Summarize tools. Instead of waiting for responses to complete, the editor will now show text as it's generated. Microsoft says the streamed output provides quicker previews that users can start interacting with immediately.

Streaming for Rewrite is currently limited to results produced locally on Copilot+ PCs, while Write and Summarize still use the cloud for processing. All of the AI-assisted options require you to be signed into a Microsoft account in order to be able to use them.

Microsoft describes the updates in this latest version as part of its broader effort to modernize Notepad. Previous recent updates to the long standing app have included spellcheck, dark mode, character count, and refreshed UI elements.

The new update is rolling out to Windows Insiders gradually, with wider availability planned once testing is complete.

