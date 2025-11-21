Security teams want automation but 96 percent face problems implementing it

No Comments
Automation graphic

A new survey of 750 senior cyber security professionals across the US, UK and Australia, carried out by Opinion Matters for ThreatQuotient, finds 97 percent now regard automation, increasingly powered by AI technologies, as essential to business operations.

However, despite 49 percent of respondents obtaining net new budget allocation for cybersecurity automation this year -- up from 39 percent last year -- 96 percent still face persistent challenges, particularly around technology limitations, lack of trust in the outcomes of automated processes, and insufficient time to implement solutions.

The report also finds key performance indicators for automation are evolving toward a new operational standard, with a marked shift away from its impact on employee well-being towards more quantifiable metrics. While previous reports identified employee satisfaction as the leading measurement criteria, this year 56 percent of respondents are prioritizing Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time to Respond (MTTR) as core indicators of effectiveness. This pivot reflects a growing emphasis on performance outcomes, as organizations seek tangible, data-driven improvements to validate rising investment levels in automation technologies.

"With automation firmly established, organizations are now working to implement autonomous AI-powered cybersecurity," says Leon Ward, chief transformation officer at Securonix. "However, deploying AI in cybersecurity is not without its challenges. We found that increasing productivity is the leading driver for AI implementation as organizations aim to respond faster to threats from adversaries who are also using AI to advance attack speed and complexity.”

Respondents say that pressure from the board is the dominant driver for both efficiency and productivity, with 71 percent saying their senior leadership team is driving AI adoption. But 28 percent of respondents also say gaining management buy-in is a top problem they encounter. This suggests that the strong focus on unlocking the competitive benefits of AI is being hindered by tactical uncertainty over specific use cases.

A lack of human skill, AI making incorrect decisions, and technology issues all present key challenges, and they echo many of the difficulties seen in automation adoption. However, organizations are also concerned about ethical issues (31 percent), such as data privacy and algorithmic bias. A lack of accountability also features in their top three concerns about using AI. Only 23 percent say being left behind by competitors was a top three concern.

The full report is available from the ThreatQuotient site.

Image credit: Alexandersikov/Dreamstime.com

Tags: , , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Security teams want automation but 96 percent face problems implementing it

Why CISOs are betting on identity firewalls to stop the next breach [Q&A]

WhatsApp brings back the About feature to supplement statuses

Google updates Android Quick Share for compatibility with Apple AirDrop

Microsoft open sources Infocom’s Zork trilogy

IBM and Cisco announce partnership to create a distributed network of fault-tolerant quantum computers

Logitech opens its first U.S. experience store in San Francisco, with a giant MX Master 4 mouse

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 5

6 Comments

Apple bows to Chinese pressure to remove queer dating apps from its App Store

5 Comments

Microsoft says Windows update may have caused login problems

4 Comments

New year, new Microsoft OS -- the stunning Windows 26 is everything Windows 12 should be

4 Comments

Microsoft is changing the naming schema for Windows 11 updates

3 Comments

Confidence in ransomware recovery is high but actual success rates remain low

2 Comments

Would you swap personal information for a bargain?

2 Comments

OpenAI launches ChatGPT Atlas, a new browser built around AI -- but it’s macOS only for now

2 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.