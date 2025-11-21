Tuxedo halts Linux ARM laptop project over Snapdragon X Elite issues

Tuxedo Computers has paused development of its planned Linux ARM notebook based on Qualcomm’s first-generation Snapdragon X Elite chip, bringing the eighteen-month project to a halt.

The company says the device won't now move forward in its current form due to technical limitations that prevent it from meeting the standard expected of a Linux-first laptop.

The decision follows repeated challenges during development and the imminent arrival of Qualcomm’s next gen Snapdragon X2 Elite, which is due to ship to partners in the first half of next year.

Tuxedo began work on the notebook when the X1E was first introduced as Qualcomm’s flagship ARM processor for Windows-on-ARM laptops. Early expectations centered on strong battery life, solid efficiency, and the possibility of a fully Linux-compatible ARM machine with competitive performance in its class.

Once development started, however, the company found that several key features couldn't be delivered to the level required for a commercial release.

Tuxedo's problems

One of the main issues was power behavior under Linux. Tuxedo says battery life fell well below what ARM notebooks typically achieve, even with extended tuning. The X1E behaved differently under Linux so expected efficiency gains didn't happen, meaning one of ARM’s biggest advantages was rendered moot -- for this generation at least.

Core system functions also proved difficult to implement. Tuxedo says that a workable method for performing BIOS updates directly from Linux was missing. Fan control couldn’t be managed through the standard Linux interfaces, and KVM-based virtualization wasn’t expected to be available on this model, removing a capability many developers and power users depend on.

On top of that, USB4 performance didn't reach the high transfer rates Tuxedo was expecting, and while hardware video decoding was technically possible, most applications lacked the support needed to use it properly.

According to Tuxedo, these various issues would require several more months of engineering work, and all with little to no guarantee of success. Even if the remaining features could be brought into a usable state, the company says the result would be a product launching with a two-year-old processor.

While the X1E project is on hold, Tuxedo hasn't ruled out trying again with ARM hardware. The company says it will assess the X2E’s Linux suitability once the hardware and documentation become available.

What do you think about Tuxedo pausing its ARM notebook plans? Let us know in the comments.