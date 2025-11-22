Scientists say finding extraterrestrial life and curing all genetic diseases could both happen in the next decade

Humanity’s search for life beyond Earth took center stage at the Dubai Future Forum 2025, held on November 18 and 19, where scientists said new methods for studying distant worlds could lead to the discovery of extraterrestrial life within a decade. The event also explored advances in gene editing, AI and global demographics, offering a wide view of the forces shaping the future.

Dr. Nikku Madhusudhan, Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Cambridge, said there is a “good chance” researchers will detect life on another planet soon. He said ongoing studies of exoplanet atmospheres are revealing traces of carbon-based molecules that could point to biological activity. He added: “In my mind, the question is not whether we will find life, because there’s a good chance we will -- the question is: are we prepared to find life as we don’t know it?”

There is growing optimism in the scientific community about the tools currently being used to examine distant worlds.

Scientists on genetics

Genetic science also featured heavily in the forum. Dr. Trevor Martin, Co-founder and CEO of Mammoth Biosciences, told attendees that all known genetic diseases could be cured within the next decade thanks to rapid progress in gene editing. He spoke of the potential for “a one-time cure that will reshape the healthcare system as we know it.”

The event opened with remarks from Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, who introduced the idea of “national cognitive potential.” He argued that societies able to strengthen and coordinate collective knowledge could gain a big advantage in emerging fields, especially (and predictably) AI.

The role of artificial intelligence in daily life was also covered, with Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach saying that the company completed its first AI-agent commerce transaction in Dubai ,with the AI agent buying a pair of cinema tickets.

Youth perspectives were also covered. Beatrice Wilson, a UNICEF Youth Foresight Fellowship fellow from Ghana, presented research showing that many students now turn to generative AI platforms for schoolwork.

Several other forecasts and data points were also shared during the event. Speakers noted that in summer 2025, solar energy production moved ahead of nuclear energy for the first time. Experts predicted that by 2028, nearly a third of Fortune 500 CEOs will have digital twins, while by 2060, 52 people out of every 100 employed will be outside the workforce.

Visitors also heard that 80 percent of global genomic data comes from individuals of European descent, prompting calls to widen representation across research cohorts. It was also revealed that the UAE plans to build a research base in Antarctica.

Image Credit: AETOSWire