Fintech Revolut valued at $75 billion following fundraising share sale

Revolut, the London-based fintech, has completed a fundraising process which values the company at $75 billion. The fundraising involved a share sale which saw NVentures, NVIDIA’s venture capital arm, investing in the company.

Employees of Revolut were able to sell their shares if they wished to do so, making this the fifth time Revolut has afforded them this opportunity. The valuation and fundraising come as we near the end of a year in which the fintech gained banking authorization in Mexico, earned its banking incorporation licence in Colombia, and prepare to launch in another key market – India.

Announcing the latest state of finances, Revolut issued a statement saying: “Revolut, the global fintech leader with over 65 million customers worldwide, has today announced the completion of a share sale, valuing the company at $75 billion”.

It goes on to say:

The transaction was led by Coatue, Greenoaks, Dragoneer, Fidelity Management & Research Company, with participation from a broad group of world-class investors including Andreessen Horowitz (aka a16z), Franklin Templeton, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. This sale also included investment from NVentures (NVIDIA’s venture capital arm), deepening Revolut’s collaboration with the global technology leader in key areas including AI.

Revolut has enjoyed a meteoric rise, albeit one mired in regulatory issues along the way. The fintech speaks of its growth saying: “The $75 billion valuation is underpinned by powerful business momentum and strong financial performance. Revolut's 2024 revenue grew 72% to $4.0 billion, with profit before tax increasing 149% to $1.4 billion. This trajectory has continued in 2025, with the global retail customer base surpassing 65 million and Revolut Business achieving $1 billion in annualized revenue”.

Speaking about the latest fundraising, Nik Storonsky, Revolut CEO and co-founder of Revolut, said:

This milestone reflects the remarkable progress we have made in the last twelve months towards our vision of building the first truly global bank, serving 100 million customers across 100 countries. I’d like to thank our team for their determination and energy, and for believing that it is possible to build a global financial and technology leader from Europe.

CFO of Revolut, Victor Stinga, said:

The level of investor interest and our new valuation reflect the strength of our business model, which is delivering both rapid growth and strong profitability. We welcome onboard a series of world-class investors and look forward to working with them for the next stage in Revolut’s evolution.

More details are available here.