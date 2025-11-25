AOC debuts two gaming monitors designed for immersion and competitive play

AGON by AOC has introduced two new gaming monitors designed for different types of players. The first is a MiniLED display focused on image quality, and the second is for high speed competitive gaming. The two models are part of the company’s G4 series and include updated panel technology, faster refresh rates and a wider range of viewing options.

The 27 inch U27G4XM monitor (above) has MiniLED backlighting and 1152 local dimming zones. It includes a Fast IPS panel and features that aim to improve contrast, brightness and color accuracy.

The model supports a high peak brightness level and is listed with DisplayHDR 1000 certification. It also allows users to switch between two viewing modes -- UHD resolution at 160Hz, and FHD at 320Hz.

This switch between modes will appeal to users who want both high resolution viewing and fast response for competitive play. AOC says the panel offers wide color coverage and has been designed to handle a range of uses including gaming, streaming and everyday tasks.

The 25G4KUR (below) is intended for competitive gaming. This is a 24.5 inch model with a Fast IPS panel and a native refresh rate of 400Hz that can reach 420Hz when overclocked.

The Full HD resolution will keep performance within reach for a wide range of graphics cards, including older hardware that may not support higher resolutions at high frame rates.

AOC lists response times of 1ms GtG and 0.3ms MPRT for the 25G4KUR. The model includes adaptive sync support, low input lag modes and viewing modes intended for competitive titles. It also features color coverage above the sRGB range and HDR 400 support.

SEE ALSO: Agon by AOC announces first QD-OLED gaming monitors

Both monitors feature slim bezels and stands with height, tilt, swivel and pivot adjustment. They include USB hubs, eye comfort features and on screen tools such as crosshair overlays and customizable profiles via the AOC software.

The U27G4XM includes picture in picture and picture by picture options for users who multitask or stream. The 25G4KUR is more focused on competitive play so keeps most features tied to speed and responsiveness.

Pricing at launch is listed as £399.99 for the U27G4XM and £209.99 for the 25G4KUR.

What do you think about these new gaming monitors? Let us know in the comments.