AOC debuts two gaming monitors designed for immersion and competitive play

No Comments
Gaming monitor

AGON by AOC has introduced two new gaming monitors designed for different types of players. The first is a MiniLED display focused on image quality, and the second is for high speed competitive gaming. The two models are part of the company’s G4 series and include updated panel technology, faster refresh rates and a wider range of viewing options.

The 27 inch U27G4XM monitor (above) has MiniLED backlighting and 1152 local dimming zones. It includes a Fast IPS panel and features that aim to improve contrast, brightness and color accuracy.

The model supports a high peak brightness level and is listed with DisplayHDR 1000 certification. It also allows users to switch between two viewing modes -- UHD resolution at 160Hz, and FHD at 320Hz.

This switch between modes will appeal to users who want both high resolution viewing and fast response for competitive play. AOC says the panel offers wide color coverage and has been designed to handle a range of uses including gaming, streaming and everyday tasks.

The 25G4KUR (below) is intended for competitive gaming. This is a 24.5 inch model with a Fast IPS panel and a native refresh rate of 400Hz that can reach 420Hz when overclocked.

25G4KUR_FL_KV

The Full HD resolution will keep performance within reach for a wide range of graphics cards, including older hardware that may not support higher resolutions at high frame rates.

AOC lists response times of 1ms GtG and 0.3ms MPRT for the 25G4KUR. The model includes adaptive sync support, low input lag modes and viewing modes intended for competitive titles. It also features color coverage above the sRGB range and HDR 400 support.

SEE ALSO: Agon by AOC announces first QD-OLED gaming monitors

Both monitors feature slim bezels and stands with height, tilt, swivel and pivot adjustment. They include USB hubs, eye comfort features and on screen tools such as crosshair overlays and customizable profiles via the AOC software.

The U27G4XM includes picture in picture and picture by picture options for users who multitask or stream. The 25G4KUR is more focused on competitive play so keeps most features tied to speed and responsiveness.

Pricing at launch is listed as £399.99 for the U27G4XM and £209.99 for the 25G4KUR.

What do you think about these new gaming monitors? Let us know in the comments.

Tags: , , , , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

AOC debuts two gaming monitors designed for immersion and competitive play

Ashampoo PDF Pro 5 launches with new tools and faster performance

Developers more productive with AI but only 18 percent fully trust it

Cybercriminal activity increases ahead of the holiday season

Is your digital calendar putting you at risk?

Researchers reveal which AI models make the best partners in crime

AI can see how stressed you are

Most Commented Stories

Apple bows to Chinese pressure to remove queer dating apps from its App Store

6 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 5

6 Comments

New year, new Microsoft OS -- the stunning Windows 26 is everything Windows 12 should be

4 Comments

Microsoft is changing the naming schema for Windows 11 updates

3 Comments

Would you swap personal information for a bargain?

2 Comments

Update PowerToys to kill the annoying theme changing bug

2 Comments

Apple announces iPhone Pocket, a knitted pouch for carrying your mobile

2 Comments

WhatsApp will soon support third-party chats

2 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.