Ashampoo PDF Pro 5 launches with new tools and faster performance

The latest version of Ashampoo PDF Pro has arrived, promising faster performance, updated viewing tools and greater control over existing PDFs. The update gains full 64-bit support and new options for working with protected files, giving users more flexibility when handling everyday documents.

Ashampoo PDF Pro 5 covers a wide range of PDF tasks and allows users to create, edit and rearrange content, as well as convert PDFs into other formats such as Word or HTML. Text and images can be edited directly within a file, removing the need to switch between programs.

SEE ALSO: Your PC is spying on you and Ashampoo Privacy Inspector 3 has the evidence

Ashampoo says the new version handles large or complex documents faster thanks to the move to 64-bit support. The update also improves managing multiple documents. Files can be opened in tabs, separate windows or within the same workspace.

New in Ashampoo PDF Pro 5

PDF Pro 5 gains new tools for handling files with a master password, meaning it can open and make them editable without the need for extra steps.

There's a book style layout that displays two pages side by side, so longer documents are easier to read. Page by page scrolling is also new and will give users more precision when navigating through long files.

The software can compare two documents and highlight differences automatically now too. This drag and drop feature is primarily designed for users working with updated drafts or revised contracts.

PDF Pro 5 will also now remember the last font and size used when editing text to keep formatting consistent during longer sessions.

Alongside these new editing tools, the software includes support for forms, comments and digital signatures. It also features an OCR engine that converts scanned documents into editable text.

Ashampoo PDF Pro 5 is available as a 30-day trial and priced at $40, down from the usual $80.

What do you think about this latest version? Let us know in the comments.