Power Monitor could be the next new PowerToys module

A new PowerToys module is in development, and it will be welcomed by anyone who works with multiple monitors. Although firm details are somewhat thin on the ground at the moment, a proposed name for the new utility of Power Monitor and it mimics features found in third party tools such as DisplayBuddy and TwinkleTray.

So, what does Power Monitor do, and when can we expect to get to try it out. Put simply, this is a tool for controlling settings for multiple displays via the system tray, and its release could be a matter of weeks away.

Information about the module is scattered across various sources, with Neowin first drawing attention to it. Originally referred to as PowerDisplay, the utility appeared on GitHub as a suggestion in October – although at the time it was very much a sketch of an idea which was reliant on AI for the interface and icon design.

Elsewhere, there are also references to the same module being known as Power Monitor.

Posting on X, Niels Laute from the PowerToys teams shared a screenshot of the module that is currently in development, saying that the developers are cooking on fire:

The PowerToys team is 🧑‍🍳🍳🔥. 🖥️ pic.twitter.com/79y3WBDuOg — Niels Laute (@Niels9001) November 24, 2025

As the screenshot shows, the module will allow for the control of various monitor settings such as volume, brightness and contrast on a per-screen basis. In the GitHub repository, there are further suggestions for additional features such as the ability to turn off individual displays and to control color temperature.

With the being a tool that is still under development, a precise release date is hard to pin down. That said, Laute is hopeful that the wait won’t be too long – “We hope to ship it in January!”.

We are still working on it! We hope to ship it in January! — Niels Laute (@Niels9001) November 25, 2025

It is perhaps good that this excited hope is prefaced by a disclaimer-like “We are still working on it!” as the reaction on X shows that there are some people who are unable with the design and UX that is currently in place.

This is an absolute abortion of UX.



Christ I hate Windows so much, struggling through Windows 11, with my last version being XP.



Installed Linux (Windows made it impossible to shrink partitions properly), and even loading the webapps remotely is faster. Thought it was HW. Nope! — Ñîçk Whëlåñ (@Hillgod) November 24, 2025

Do you think this module – in its current form or a further developed one – will be a valuable addition to the PowerToys collection? Could it even be enough to tempt new users to try out PowerToys for the first time and discover everything it has to offer? Share your thoughts in the comments below.