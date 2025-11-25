Wyze launches new Window Cam for indoor window-mounted security

Wyze has announced the Wyze Window Cam, a compact camera designed to give users exterior-style security from inside their homes. The camera mounts directly to a window and uses a wide aperture lens and sensors to deliver clear, bright color footage even in low light.

The Window Cam can be used to monitor driveways, gardens or front or back-facing areas. It attaches to the interior side of a window using nylon fastener strips, avoiding the need for tools or permanent fixtures. Wyze bundles a long power cable and clips for any necessary routing.

"Countless customers have shared they want reliable outdoor security but are intimidated by mounting cameras high up or drilling into their homes. The Window Cam solves that instantly," said Yun Zhang, CEO at Wyze. "But what really sets it apart is the performance in the dark, where we've incorporated an F.10 aperture lens to maximize light capture. Competitors give you a grainy, monochrome view, while the Window Cam delivers vivid, detailed color using just the available ambient light. This level of clarity, day or night, is a game-changer for interior-mounted security and is truly delivering the best night vision in the market."

Wyze storage

The camera doesn't require a subscription. Users can record continuously to a MicroSD card (not supplied) with support for up to 512GB.

Cloud storage is available through Wyze for buyers who prefer off-device backups. It's priced from an affordable $2.99 a month.

The Window Cam includes remote live streaming through the Wyze app and offers two way audio for talking through the camera when needed (how clear this will be through glass is anyone's guess). Motion detection features allow the device to send alerts when movement is detected, and Motion Tagging outlines the moving subject in the video feed.

There's also a timelapse option that lets users create compressed clips by selecting a time range within the app. Setup is handled through Bluetooth, after which the camera connects to a home network with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. As you might expect, it works with all the major smart home platforms including Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT and existing Wyze automations.

Wyze Windows Cam is available to buy now, priced at $34.98.

What do you think about this new window mounted camera? Let us know in the comments.