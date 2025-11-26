Collabora Office is an open source desktop suite for Windows, macOS and Linux

The UK open source developer behind Collabora Online (COOL) has launched Collabora Office, an offline version of its browser-based alternative to Google Docs and Microsoft 365 that is used by schools, public bodies and businesses.

The idea is to give people the same clean, tabbed interface they know from the browser version, but running directly on their device with no cloud required.

Collabora Online already lets people edit DOCX, XLSX, PPTX and Open Document files together in real time, and its interface is built to keep tools easy to find without burying users in panels and menus. Collabora Office takes the same layout and packages it into a standalone app.

Collabora Office looks and feels like the online version, but everything happens locally. That means users can edit a spreadsheet on a laptop with no connection, then return to their shared documents later without needing to switch to another editor.

Collabora Office apps

The suite covers word processing, spreadsheets, presentations and drawings (it supports Microsoft Office and Open Document formats). Collabora says it focuses on the actions people carry out the most, with simpler defaults and fewer layers of settings than some older office suites.

The software is fully open source and processes documents on the device unless the user chooses to share them. It also drops the Java components found in some traditional suites, which gives it a smaller install and fewer system dependencies.

At its core the new app runs on LibreOffice, the open source engine that Collabora helps develop and maintain, with the same web-based interface used in Collabora Online layered on top.

“We’re excited to bring a first release of Collabora Office to the desktop, letting desktop users work both on-line and off-line in comfort. We look forward to working with and gaining valuable feedback from our partners, customers, users and community," said Michael Meeks, CEO of Collabora Productivity.

"This release provides an opportunity to see the direction of Collabora Productivity's products, and as an open source company, we love to work with others to shape and collaborate on new features," he added.

Collabora Office launches alongside Collabora Office Classic, the long term supported edition that keeps the more traditional LibreOffice-style layout, broader configuration options and full macro and database tools. Collabora says both editions will continue to exist, aimed at different use cases.

Collabora Office is available now for Windows 11, macOS 15 Sequoia or later, and Linux x86_64 via Flatpak.

What do you think about Collabora Office for desktop? Tell us in the comments.