Warner Music and Suno agree new partnership but what does this mean for AI generated music?

Warner Music Group and Suno have agreed a partnership that aims to set out how licensed AI generated music should work across creation, revenue, and artist control. The deal also ends the previous legal action between the two companies, which had centered on how Suno's AI systems were trained on commercial recordings.

Warner Music says the agreement gives it a way to support new technology while protecting artists and songwriters. It argues that licensed models, clear revenue paths, and opt in controls for voice, name, and likeness are essential if AI is going to sit alongside traditional music work. Suno, which has grown quickly over the past year, says the arrangement will let it develop new features and improve how people make and share music on its platform. It will also stop it being sued out of existence, as well.

Both companies refer to the deal as a chance to shape how AI tools should behave in the music world. They note concerns around data use, models trained on copyrighted work, and the lack of choice for performers whose voices are often reproduced without permission. Warner Music’s chief executive says the partnership is meant to ensure AI systems respect rights holders and reflect the value of music, on and off platform.

Suno's future

Suno plans a number of big changes in 2026, including the release of new licensed models and the removal of its current ones. It’ll also change how downloads work. Audio downloads will require a paid account, and tracks made through the free tier won’t be downloadable. Paid accounts will have monthly caps, with the option to buy more.

In addition, Suno has bought the concert discovery service Songkick from Warner Music. It will keep this running as a fan focused platform while linking live events more closely with interactive music tools. Suno says the combination could give musicians additional ways to connect with audiences.

The two firms say artists and songwriters will keep control over whether their names, voices, likenesses, and compositions appear in AI generated tracks. Warner Music and Suno see this as a model for a licensed AI music platform that supports rights holders while giving users room to experiment.

