Waze gets a massive new feature for Android Auto users

It is something of a curiosity that in-car navigation experiences vary from much between iPhone and Android, even when using the same apps. A good example is Waze which, despite being owned by Google, has an extra feature for CarPlay users when compared to Android Auto.

But this is changing. Users of Waze in conjunction with Android Auto will soon be gaining a “second screen” option, just like their CarPlay friends. So what does this mean?

After a period of testing with a limited number of users, Waze is ready to give more people access to the option of using their smartphone to control the Waze app.

An image shared on Reddit shows what the user will see when this feature is enabled in their account; see the screen grab above.

Put simply, the update means that you will be able to see your route in the Waze app within Android Auto, but continue to use your phone to do more – such as search for things along the route, or planning diversions. This is of course not something that is designed for the driver to do while driving a vehicle, but it allows for at least a couple of scenarios.

When stuck in traffic, the driver can use this option to more easily check what is going on, and perhaps seek out an alternative route without impacting the directions that are already in place. It is also something that a passenger will be able to take advantage of. If the driver notices that a refuel is needed, they can grab the phone and add a stop off at the nearest gas station or charge point – all without impacting on the directions that still need to be followed.

If this sounds familiar, it could be for one of two reasons. If you are a Waze user with CarPlay, you may have been doing this for some time. It is also an option that has been available to Google Maps users for some time – a rare instance of Google Maps being ahead of Waze rather than the other way round.