AI generated founding fathers go bargain hunting in this new ad for Black Friday

AI founding fathers advert

AI ad testing firm MediaPET.ai has released a new Thanksgiving commercial that features photorealistic recreations of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin going Black Friday shopping.

The clip shows the three founding fathers browsing outdoor stalls in a 1776 Philadelphia market as they look for seasonal deals.

MediaPET was created by MediaScience to support concept testing for adverts. After the early version showed potential, it was spun out as a standalone product aimed at marketing teams, small businesses, and digital creators.

The MediaPET team created the characters by using paintings as reference material and applying AI techniques to build detailed, realistic faces. These models were then placed into the wider scene and animated to match the structure of the advert.

MediaPET says the same approach can be used in documentaries, educational content and other projects that require a focus on historical accuracy.

AI historical scenes

"AI now makes it possible for us to recreate historical scenes at a level of accuracy that has never been imagined before," said MediaPET CEO/Founder Dr. Duane Varan. "These are not people who look similar to these historical titans -- they look almost identical to them."

MediaPET says that its internally developed tools played a central role in the production. A character consistency brush refined facial features across scenes, while additional systems handled lighting and movement to keep the overall sequence consistant.

The advert, which you can watch below, shows how generative tools can be used in commercial production, although the debate about whether they should is another matter entirely.

What do you think about AI recreating historical figures for modern adverts? Let us know in the comments.

