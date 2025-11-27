Microsoft is pulling Copilot from WhatsApp to comply with Meta policies

In a few short weeks, Microsoft is removing its Copilot chatbot from WhatsApp. The company says that while it has helped millions of people, the removal comes because of a change to Meta’s platform policies.

As of January 15, WhatsApp is purging all LLM chatbots from the platform, so Microsoft has little choice in the matter. The company stresses that Copilot itself is living on in plenty of other places, and has some helpful information for those who will be affected by the change.

Making the announcement about Copilot leaving WhatsApp, Microsoft says: “Since launching in late 2024, Copilot on WhatsApp has helped millions of people connect with their AI companion in a familiar, everyday setting. We’re incredibly proud of the impact it’s had. But starting January 15, 2026, Copilot will no longer be available on WhatsApp”.

The Copilot Team goes on to say:

This change is due to recent updates to WhatsApp’s platform policies removing all LLM chatbots from the platform effective January 15th, and as a result, Copilot will be discontinued. We’re working to ensure a smooth transition for users and enable their continued Copilot access on mobile, web, and PC.

Copilot will continue to work as normal until the cut-off date, but then the cut is a complete and final one. Microsoft suggests that anyone who wants to keep a record of their conversations, they export their chat history using WhatsApp’s built-in tools prior to January 15, 2026. Copilot on the web, Copilot for Windows, and the iOS an Android versions of Copilot will not be affected.

Microsoft also provides a FAQ to help answer any queries that may come up:

Why is Copilot leaving WhatsApp? WhatsApp updated its platform policies, and as a result Copilot will no longer be available on WhatsApp after January 15, 2026. When will access end on WhatsApp? Copilot access via WhatsApp will end on January 15, 2026. After that date the service will no longer function on the WhatsApp platform. Can I transfer my WhatsApp chat history to the Copilot app or website? No. Since access to Copilot on WhatsApp is unauthenticated, Copilot cannot transfer the chat history on other Copilot surfaces. If you need to retain your conversations, please export them using WhatsApp’s export tools before January 15, 2026 Where can I use Copilot after WhatsApp access ends? Copilot remains available on the web at copilot.microsoft.com and in the Copilot mobile app for iOS and Android. Will the Copilot app and website offer the same features as Copilot on WhatsApp Yes. The Copilot app and website provide the core features available on WhatsApp and include additional capabilities not supported by the WhatsApp integration. Is there a cost to use Copilot on the app or website? No. You can get started with Copilot on the web or in the mobile app at no cost. Certain features require a subscription and usage limits may apply.

More details are available from Microsoft here.

You can see the announcement that Meta made last month in relation to chatbot here.