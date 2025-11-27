Microsoft is working to simplify updating apps in Windows 11

No Comments
Microsoft Store

A hatred of having to use the Microsoft Store to update many Windows 11 apps is far from being a unique experience. Thankfully, it looks as though Microsoft is working to make some improvements in this area to help alleviate some of the annoyance.

The latest Insider builds of Windows 11 have been found to include an "app updates" page in the Settings app. This, assuming it becomes a mainstream feature, will make life a lot easier for Windows 11 users.

The arrival of this new App Update page in the Apps section of Settings was spotted by Windows Central. The ability to manage updates for both Windows itself and the apps that are installed from the same place makes a lot of sense from a streamlined workflow point of view. It is also in line with a vision that Microsoft set out earlier in the year.

Updates across the Windows ecosystem can feel like a fragmented experience for IT admins managing applications that have their own update orchestrators (e.g., line of business) and commercial management tools that handle their own download, install, restart, and notifications today. To solve this, we're building a vision for a unified, intelligent update orchestration platform capable of supporting any update (apps, drivers, etc.) to be orchestrated alongside Windows updates.

The App Updates screen would very much seem to be the implementation of a previously stated plan, although at the time it was not clear quite what form things would take.

In addition to making sense, the consolidation of updates into one place has an added benefit. If there is no need to use the Microsoft Store to keep apps up to date, that is one less reason to have the Microsoft Store app installed in the first place – so you can go ahead and remove it if you want without having to worry about this course of action leaving you with flakey apps.

How does this change land with you? Does this feel like a sensible idea to you? Will you be one of the people who ditches the Microsoft Store app as a result?

Tags: , , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft is working to simplify updating apps in Windows 11

Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.96.1 with a nice surprise for Windows 10 users

Microsoft is pulling Copilot from WhatsApp to comply with Meta policies

Americans fear losing control of AI more than losing their jobs, study shows

Waze gets a massive new feature for Android Auto users

Collabora Office is an open source desktop suite for Windows, macOS and Linux

Spotify has a price increase planned for early 2026

Most Commented Stories

Apple bows to Chinese pressure to remove queer dating apps from its App Store

6 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 5

6 Comments

Orion 1.0 is a privacy focused browser for macOS, but will Apple users really leave Safari?

4 Comments

New year, new Microsoft OS -- the stunning Windows 26 is everything Windows 12 should be

4 Comments

Microsoft is changing the naming schema for Windows 11 updates

3 Comments

Would you swap personal information for a bargain?

2 Comments

Logitech opens its first U.S. experience store in San Francisco, with a giant MX Master 4 mouse

2 Comments

WhatsApp will soon support third-party chats

2 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.