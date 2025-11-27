Newegg partners with PayPal to bring AI driven shopping to Perplexity

Newegg, in conjunction with PayPal, is bringing its product listings into AI powered shopping channels, starting with Perplexity. Customers will be able to discover and buy Newegg items from inside conversational search tools that use PayPal’s agentic commerce technology.

The retail giant says the move is in response to growing numbers of people searching for products using AI chat tools rather than performing traditional web searches. Instead of browsing categories or clicking through a store, customers will be able to ask an AI agent for help finding a specific product and be shown Newegg listings in the response.

Checkout will take place directly within the chat environments using PayPal, and Newegg will process and manage the order as normal.

“AI is redefining the customer shopping journey, and over the past two years we’ve leveraged AI to build entirely new experiences for our customers,” said Newegg CEO Anthony Chow. “PayPal is pioneering innovation in this area, and its agentic commerce services enable Newegg to participate in this new shopping experience. Together we are helping customers discover the products they want through AI-powered environments while continuing to deliver the trusted service they expect from Newegg.”

The setup uses PayPal’s store sync and agent tools to connect Newegg’s catalogue and order system directly to AI platforms. When someone interacts with an AI agent and asks for help choosing a laptop, a graphics card or other hardware, the system will surface real time suggestions that include Newegg listings. Buyers can complete a purchase without leaving the AI interface.

Still shopping through Newegg

Newegg says it still preserves the relationship with the buyer, even when the purchase begins in a third party AI channel. Its branding and customer service are visible throughout the entire transaction, and PayPal’s own tools provide fraud checks, buyer protections and dispute resolution.

Newegg is increasingly implementing AI across its retail business. It already offers AI assisted PC building tools, conversational shopping assistants and automated question and answer systems on its website. Bringing its catalogue into AI discovery channels extends that strategy to places where customers are increasingly starting their searches.

Newegg's products will begin to appear first inside Perplexity, with other PayPal enabled AI services to follow in due course.

What do you think about retailers moving their product catalogues into AI powered shopping tools? Tell us in the comments.