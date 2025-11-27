Philips launches Evnia QD OLED monitor for gamers and creators

Philips launches Evnia QD OLED monitor

Philips has announced the launch of the Evnia 27M2N6501L, a 27-inch QD OLED monitor built for users who want a capable QHD (2560 x 1440) display without spending a premium. Part of the Evnia line, the new screen's focus is on picture quality, high refresh performance and everyday usability at a lower price than most QD OLED screens retail for.

The new monitor uses a 26.5 inch panel and uses QD OLED technology to produce deeper contrast and richer colours. Philips has paired it with a 240Hz refresh rate, which should help with fast paced games. It also supports tear free gaming through G Sync compatibility.

“With the new Philips Evnia 27M2N6501L, we wanted to create a monitor that feels like a true upgrade not just in specs, but in experience,” says César Reyes Acosta, Lead Product Manager, Consumer Monitors at MMD. “QD-OLED brings extraordinary clarity and contrast to every frame, while the 240Hz refresh rate keeps gameplay seamless and fluid. Combined with its elegant, distinctive design, it’s a monitor that captures the Evnia spirit premium technology made inspiring and accessible to all.”

The monitor offers HDR support, 1.07 billion colors and true 10-bit depth, which can benefit creative work or tasks that need fine detail. The CrystalClear Quad HD resolution helps ensure text and images appear sharper on the 27-inch display.

Gamer features

Gaming additions include Smart Crosshair, Stark ShadowBoost and Smart Sniper, which can adjust visibility and contrast in darker scenes. The screen also includes AI enhanced Ambiglow lighting, which analyses the picture and projects matching colors from the rear of the monitor for a more immersive feel during games or movies.

Connectivity includes HDMI 2.1 for full resolution and refresh support when connected to modern consoles or PCs. MultiView allows users to show two sources at once, handy for multitasking, and the Evnia Precision Center software lets users adjust settings to suit their preferences.

The stand offers height, tilt, swivel and pivot adjustment, and the monitor includes LowBlue Mode and Flicker Free technology to reduce eye strain during long sessions.

The Philips Evnia 27M2N6501L will be available to buy from December priced at £399. Philips' OLED and QD OLED monitors all come with a three year manufacturer warranty that includes burn in coverage.

Philips Evnia 27M2N6501L monitor

