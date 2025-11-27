Power availability shapes future data center plans

Pylons energy infrastructure

Power constraints in the world’s largest data center hubs are now reshaping where hyperscalers plan their next wave of expansion, according to new analysis by DC Byte.

The analysis tracks activity across more than 8,000 facilities and looks at how the geography of hyperscale growth is evolving in response to mounting infrastructure pressure. Hyperscalers are now securing power and land up to 24 to 36 months before delivery as constraints intensify in markets such as Northern Virginia, Frankfurt and Singapore.

Vacancy in some mature hubs has fallen below one percent. These locations remain essential for connectivity and cloud service density, yet the combination of limited grid headroom and increasingly complex regulations has made new delivery more difficult.

This is leading to a shift in demand to other regions. The US Southeast, Southern Europe and South and Southeast Asia stand out due to stronger grid headroom, land availability and more predictable planning pathways. Asia Pacific remains one of the fastest expanding hyperscale regions globally, with a five-year compound annual growth rate of 32.9 percent.

The research shows AI-driven requirements are adding further pressure. Higher power densities, longer equipment lead times and evolving cooling needs are prompting operators and suppliers to adopt modular build strategies and deepen coordination with utilities.

Siddharth Muzumdar, research director at DC Byte, says, “Hyperscalers are the decisive force shaping digital infrastructure today. With Hyperscaler Analytics, we’re giving our users the clarity they need to understand and act on that growth through verified, analyst-led insight.”

You can read more and access the full report on the DC Byte blog.

Image credit: Alan/depositphotos.com

