Netflix quietly kills off casting from phones

Netflix logo and remote control

To little fanfare, Netflix has made changes that make it harder to cast content from a phone to another device, such as a TV.

The general rule of thumb that now applies is that if a device has its own remote control, it will not be possible to cast to it. With this covering pretty much every television in existence, this is something that will affect a lot of people.

While Netflix did not make a big announcement about the change, the disappearance of the Cast button from the Netflix mobile app prompted a flurry of searches from confused subscribers. But now we know what is going on, although it is no thanks to Netflix itself.

As spotted by Android Authority, Netflix has updated a support document entitled “Can't find 'Cast' button in Netflix app”. The document reads:

Can't find 'Cast' button in Netflix app

Netflix no longer supports casting shows from a mobile device to most TVs and TV-streaming devices. You’ll need to use the remote that came with your TV or TV-streaming device to navigate Netflix.

If you're using an older Chromecast device or a TV that works with Google Cast, follow the instructions below to troubleshoot the issue.

If the "Cast" icon is missing from the Netflix app on your mobile device, it's usually because it's not connected to the same Wi-Fi network that your Chromecast or the TV that works with Google Cast is on. If you can see and tap the Cast icon, but your Chromecast or TV doesn't appear, follow these steps instead.

If you're on an ad-supported experience, you won't be able to use your TV as a display for Netflix content playing on your mobile device (casting or mirroring).

If your account isn't on an ad-supported Netflix plan, follow the steps below to fix the problem.

A lot of people have used the cast-from-phone option as it provides a greater degree of control over playback than most remotes do. While Netflix may be making the change with a view to improving user experience, there will be a lot of subscribers who think that the company is doing precisely the opposite.

Where do you stand on this? Are you a Netflix user who will miss the casting option? 

Image credit: rafapress / depositphotos

