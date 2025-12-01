Opera brings upgraded Google AI to its browsers

Opera is rolling out new Google AI features across its Opera One, Opera GX and Opera Neon browsers. This is the result of the browser maker's long running partnership with the search giant, and now includes support for the latest Gemini models.

The new Opera AI appears as a side panel that users can open alongside any webpage, set of tabs, or even playing videos. It will respond within the context of the page, allowing tasks such as research, summaries and tab comparisons. It also supports voice input and output, along with file analysis on images and video.

The updated engine is built for speed, with a new architecture from Opera Neon that allows 20 percent faster responses. Privacy controls let users decide what information is shared with Opera AI.

Last week Opera released a significant update to Opera Neon, bringing Google Gemini 3 and Nano Banana support to the experimental browser it introduced two months ago to test agentic browsing features. The update also added a one minute mode to the Opera Deep Research Agent.

“AI is reshaping how people interact with the web, and the browser is the natural entry point for those experiences,” said Per Wetterdal, EVP Commercial at Opera. “Through our partnership with Google, we are able to offer users the experiences they really want through native search and AI features, for free, directly in their Opera One and Opera GX browsers while our most advanced users of the agentic Opera Neon browser are already getting access to Gemini 3 Pro.”

Google AI

“Our long-standing partnership with Opera is a testament to our shared vision for an innovative ecosystem,” said Per Gustafsson, Managing Director Nordics at Google. “By integrating the latest Gemini models, Opera is not just enhancing its browsers, but setting a new standard for AI-powered user experiences. We are proud to provide the cutting-edge AI capabilities that help partners like Opera thrive and continue to shape the future of browsing for millions of users worldwide.”

Opera views AI as a core part of browsing behavior. In its recent earnings report it recorded a 17 percent annual rise in query revenue, reflecting user actions across its browsers that extend beyond classic search. It says that its AI tools are designed to support richer interactions, helping people identify products and services and connect with online platforms inside the browser.

“We’re seeing a clear and positive shift as AI-powered search becomes more widely adopted, including features such as Google’s AI Overviews and emerging AI modes,” Opera's Wetterdal said. “These developments encourage users to explore more deeply, which aligns well with our long-term focus on building products that drive meaningful engagement. As an independent browser, we are excited about our ability to work with ecosystem partners and contribute to our users’ experience whether they use Opera AI alone or in combination with any other AI platform of their choice.”

You can find out more and download the updated browsers at opera.com

