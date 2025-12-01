Raspberry Pi launches 1GB Raspberry Pi 5 at $45, raises the price of other models

Raspberry Pi has launched a 1GB Raspberry Pi 5 for low-memory projects and simple electronics, and confirmed price rises across parts of the Raspberry Pi 4 and 5 ranges.

Eben Upton, Chief Executive Raspberry Pi Trading, said the pricing adjustments follow an unusual rise in LPDDR4 memory costs. He noted that supply has constricted across the wider industry as AI infrastructure builders continue to secure large volumes of memory. Raspberry Pi previously announced increases for its Compute Module products in October, and the new changes now bring the single-board line into the same pattern.

The newly announced 1GB Raspberry Pi 5 sports the same processor and connectivity as the other versions. It has a quad-core 2.4GHz Arm Cortex A76 processor, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a PCI Express connection.

By introducing a smaller memory tier, Raspberry Pi aims to keep the platform affordable while the rest of the range moves to higher prices.

The revised pricing covers a number of popular models. The Raspberry Pi 4 rises from $55 to $60 for the 4GB version and from $75 to $85 for the 8GB version. For the Raspberry Pi 5, the 2GB model moves to $55, the 4GB version increases to $70, the 8GB model rises to $95, and the 16GB version goes to $145. at At $45, the new 1GB Raspberry Pi 5 is the lowest priced board in the lineup.

Prices for the 16GB Compute Module 5 also increase by $20. All other Raspberry Pi Zero products and lower-density Raspberry Pi 4 models remain at their current levels, as do Raspberry Pi 3+ and earlier.

Temporary problems for Raspberry Pi

Upton said the current situation is driven by external pressure on memory supply. In the blog post announcing the changes he said that the issue is "temporary" and added: “We remain committed to driving down the cost of computing and look forward to unwinding these price increases once it abates.”

