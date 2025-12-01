Sumo brings agentic AI to cybersecurity investigations

Modern security operations centers (SOCs) face a perfect storm of complexity: growing alert volumes, fragmented tools, and pressure to respond faster than ever.

Intelligent operations platform Sumo Logic is announcing new advancements to Dojo AI, its enterprise-grade agentic AI platform for security operations to help security teams reduce alert fatigue, accelerate investigations, and streamline security workflows.

Dojo AI brings intelligence and control to the SOC environment, combining agentic AI, log intelligence, and secure model integration to transform how investigations are conducted. This allows customers to focus on real threats and respond more effectively.

“Security operations demand speed, rapid iteration, and contextual intelligence,” says Keith Kuchler, chief development officer at Sumo Logic. “Sumo Logic’s Dojo AI continues to expand its expertise by adding additional agents and honing the skills of those agents to solve real analyst challenges. From your initial triage leveraging enriched data and context to provide actionable guidance, Dojo AI represents the next generation of AI-driven security operations.”

Within Dojo AI, agents can ingest signals and develop context-aware responses. This continuous feedback ensures agents improve over time, become more resilient, and deliver higher-fidelity insights when deployed in production.

New capabilities include an SOC Analyst Agent which applies agentic AI reasoning to streamline triage and investigation. It delivers verdicts on alert severity, collects related activity, and presents a clear context for analysts to quickly understand impact and scope. A Knowledge Agent provides immediate, AI-powered answers to ‘how-to’ questions in natural language, reducing friction and accelerating onboarding.

A Model Context Protocol (MCP) server extends Dojo AI into a connected, agentic ecosystem. This integrates customer-owned copilots, proprietary models, and third-party AI systems, allowing organizations to bring their own AI while maintaining Sumo Logic’s scale, consistency, and security.

You can find out more on the Sumo Logic site and the technology will be on display at this week’s AWS: reInvent.

Image Credit: BiancoBlue/Dreamstime.com