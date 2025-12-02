Experian: Cyber threats are no longer just about stealing data, they're about manipulating reality

Experian has released its 2026 Data Breach Industry Forecast. The report covers how cyber threats are expected to evolve in the next year (and beyond) as attackers adopt AI, quantum computing and other emerging tools. Now in its thirteenth year, the forecast makes six predictions that point to more personalized and more persistent intrusion attempts.

The report looks at how cybercriminals are using new technologies to build synthetic profiles, deploy autonomous AI agents and develop malware that can alter its behavior in order to avoid detection. It also raises early concerns about the potential risks connected to brain computer interfaces as those technologies move forward.

“Technology is evolving at breakneck speed, and cybercriminals are often the first to adopt tools like AI to outpace defenses and exploit vulnerabilities," said Michael Bruemmer, vice president of Global Data Breach Resolution at Experian. "It’s an uphill battle but organizations can also harness these same innovations to strengthen their security posture. With the right preparation and use of technology, companies can be in a solid position to combat attacks, but they should also be ready to deal with the fallout of a security incident.”

Cyber threats 'manipulating reality'

Experian said more than 8,000 global data breaches occurred in the first half of 2025, exposing about 345 million records. Among its clients, the US, UK and Canada were the most affected.

“We’re entering a new era where cyberattacks are no longer just about stealing data, they’re about manipulating reality,” said Jim Steven, Head of Crisis and Data Response Services at Experian Global Data Breach Resolution in the UK.

Experian’s new consumer research shows rising concern about the influence of AI in cybercrime. Survey data from the US and UK suggests younger adults face higher exposure to scams, while many people who’ve had their data compromised said they didn’t feel properly supported afterwards.

A quarter of millennials said they’d experienced identity theft in the past year, and nearly a quarter said they had fallen for a phishing attempt. More than four in five respondents said they’re worried about AI being used to create false identities that closely resemble real people.

In the US, more than a third of adults said they worry they could be held personally responsible for a cybersecurity mistake at work, and many said they don’t believe banks or retailers are fully prepared to counter AI driven attacks. In the UK, a third of adults said a cybersecurity lapse could harm their professional reputation, and many breach victims said the organization involved didn’t offer adequate support.

You can access Experian’s 2026 Data Breach Industry Forecast here.

Image Credit: Arsenii Palivoda / Dreamstime.com