New AI assisted tool aims to cut manual processing time for complex PDFs

    Extracting data from intricate, awkwardly structured PDF files can be tricky. Tables don’t always line up, text can be weirdly formatted with odd spacing, and it can take ages to copy, check and fix all the various problems by hand.

    NE2NE has announced PDFFlex, a new AI assisted tool designed to convert complex PDF content into structured formats such as Excel, XML or JSON. The program brings together several parsing methods and machine learning recognition to handle documents that might previously have been hard to reliably extract data from.

    A key part of the new system is a validation layer, which checks extracted information against rules previously defined by the user. When potential issues are encountered, the tool sends alerts (via email or text) so the data can be reviewed manually before things go any further.

    NE2NE says every action is logged for auditing, so organizations have a clear oversight of how the information is handled.

    PDF data extraction

    “PDFs can be wonderfully useful in crushing language, information and images into flat files that can be shared across platforms. Unfortunately, the same can’t always be said about the data in them, which is why we’ve launched PDFFlex, the new gold standard for data extraction for companies tired of wasting time and money on manual entry,” said NE2NE Founder and CEO Steven Pappadakes. “PDFFlex deepens our product suite to offer a more comprehensive way for small-to-midsize companies to bring all their data integrations under one roof.”

    Early testers reportedly praised how the new tool reduced the time spent converting PDF documents. “PDFFlex has been a game changer for us," said Activ8 Health COO Rachel Hirsch. "We found ourselves turning away business, but with PDFFlex, what used to take hours now takes 15 minutes. We now have options that significantly optimize our processes.”

    PDFFlex's primary aim is to help teams that rely on detailed documents such as payroll registers, financial statements and audit packages, with the goal to reduce manual work, improve accuracy and bring more of the extraction process under one platform.

    What do you think about NE2NE’s new approach to PDF data extraction? Let us know in the comments.

