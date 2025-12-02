Visa finds shoppers turning to AI and crypto this holiday season

Visa has released the findings of a new survey that show how AI and digital tools are beginning to have an impact on holiday spending habits across the United States. The company says that it is seeing clear differences across generations, with younger consumers moving towards AI assisted shopping, digital currencies and other emerging payment trends.

"The data tells a fascinating story about the spending shift we're witnessing: shoppers are embracing AI and digital tools at remarkable speed, with nearly half of Americans now using AI to enhance their shopping experience," said Bruce Cundiff, vice president, Consumer Insights at Visa.

SEE ALSO: OpenAI and PayPal partner to launch in-chat commerce

"From AI-powered gift discovery to cryptocurrency as a legitimate gift option, we're seeing Gen Z and younger millennials lead a fundamental reimagining of commerce," he added.

According to the survey, 47 percent of US shoppers reported using an AI tool for at least part of their holiday shopping, with gift ideas the most common use. Interest in agentic shopping tools was strongest around price comparison.

Visa sees crypto interest climb

The survey also found that 28 percent of shoppers would be excited to receive cryptocurrency as a gift, a figure that rises most among younger adults. Visa said 45 percent of Gen Z respondents expressed an interest in this, and expectations around digital currencies extend even further. Roughly one in 10 shoppers said they believe stablecoins will take over by 2030, while 28 percent expect an increase in stablecoin usage by 2035.

Gen Z, inevitably, leads the shift toward digital spending. Younger adults are more comfortable using biometric authentication (71 percent), buying gifts from overseas sellers (60 percent globally), shopping on social platforms (55 percent), and making purchases with cryptocurrency (44 percent) than other groups. They’re also closing the gap on digital wallet use, with 36 percent preferring digital wallets compared to 34 percent who still prefer physical cards.

Visa’s research shows that shoppers still value human interaction even as they adopt these new technologies. A majority of respondents said they prefer speaking to a person for customer service (61 percent), and many said they want clearer explanations of how AI powered tools use their personal data (60 percent).

Concerns about online risks remain high, with 66 percent of shoppers worried that someone close to them could fall for a scam this holiday season. 39 percent said they had encountered a scam in the past year alone.

The survey also found the holiday shopping period started early for many consumers. More than a quarter of respondents said they began shopping before November. Visa is forecasting 4.6 percent year over year growth in total US holiday spending, and says that consumers remain committed to celebrating despite ongoing economic pressure.

What do you think about these new findings on AI and holiday shopping? Let us know in the comments.