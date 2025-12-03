Crucial brand to disappear as Micron shifts focus to AI data center memory

Micron has announced that it’s shutting down its Crucial consumer business, ending one of the most recognizable names in SSDs and RAM upgrades. The memory giant says it will stop shipping Crucial branded consumer products by the end of February 2026, but support and warranties will continue for a while after then.

Micron says the decision reflects the shift toward data center demand, which is growing rapidly as AI drives a surge in orders for high performance memory and storage. The company will continue selling Micron branded enterprise hardware and focus its manufacturing and engineering resources on commercial clients.

“The AI-driven growth in the data center has led to a surge in demand for memory and storage. Micron has made the difficult decision to exit the Crucial consumer business in order to improve supply and support for our larger, strategic customers in faster-growing segments,” said Sumit Sadana, EVP and Chief Business Officer at Micron Technology. “Thanks to a passionate community of consumers, the Crucial brand has become synonymous with technical leadership, quality and reliability of leading-edge memory and storage products. We would like to thank our millions of customers, hundreds of partners and all of the Micron team members who have supported the Crucial journey for the last 29 years.”

Not so Crucial it seems

Crucial has been a familiar name for PC builders, Linux users, and home upgraders for almost three decades. Its SSDs and RAM kits often provided an affordable way to refresh older desktops and laptops.

Micron says it intends to minimize disruption during the transition and will continue to honor warranties. It also plans to offer redeployment opportunities to affected employees. Still, the decision shows how quickly the industry is changing, with AI reshaping hardware priorities and pushing more companies to favor more profitable enterprise segments over consumer ones.

With the Crucial name disappearing from store shelves once existing stock sells through, everyday buyers will lose a familiar brand in a market that has already become more competitive and harder to navigate.

It marks the end of an era for users -- like myself -- who relied on Crucial as an affordable, and reliable source of PC memory products.

